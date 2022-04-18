In this free webinar, learn why there might be a need for hybrid liquid chromatography with tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) in large molecule quantitation. Attendees will learn the principles and advantages of Hybrid LC-MS/MS. The featured speakers will discuss case studies illustrating the value of Hybrid LC-MS/MS.
TORONTO , April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Due to the relative maturity of the technology, most people's instincts when thinking about bioanalysis of large molecules is towards ligand binding assays. In this webinar, the featured speakers urge people to be open to a more flexible approach — Hybrid LC-MS/MS.
Hybrid liquid chromatography with tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) can be a useful tool for quantitation of biological therapeutics and biomarkers. Here, the principles of ligand binding are combined for extraction, enzymatic digestion and the powerful downstream selectivity of LC-MS/MS. Moreover, flexibility in surrogate peptide selection can be used to provide much more information about different regions of the molecule. This combined with less need for "great" antibodies can help drive the drug development process.
Join this webinar to learn about the many applications of Hybrid LC-MS/MS and see how it can offer additional information to supplement analyte quantitation.
Join experts from KCAS Bioanalytical and Biomarker Services, John Perkins, Senior Scientific Advisor; and Dawn Dufield, Senior Director, Biopharmaceutical LC-MS/MS Services, for the live webinar on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 12pm EDT.
