ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iSafeBoxes Rental, a private safe deposit box rental company, is pleased to announce its grand opening on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at 11 am!
A local entrepreneur's response to the increased need of the community and changing policy of the banks. Located in the hi-tech suburbs of the Washington metropolitan area, iSafe has found its roots in Ashburn, VA, and is ready to welcome customers through its doors. A local entrepreneur Vinnayk Kaarikar and Sheetal Walvekar of Ashburn in Loudoun County Virginia, embarked on a new enterprise iSafeBoxes Rental, which provides a convenient alternative to the traditional Safe Deposit Vaults provided by the banks. With the managing members combining over 40 years of experience in retail and IT, they have implemented the latest technology, which includes iris & facial scan and digital photo recognition, throughout the entire facility. Realizing the increased need of Safe Deposit Boxes to the community, they obtained a new building facility at Ashburn, VA. Conversion of a commercial office space to meet the security standards of iSafeBoxes Rental took almost a year. And now it is ready for its intended use of safe storage of valuables. They provide extended hours including weekends and safe access for the convenience of the customers.
To mark this special occasion, iSafe's grand opening will include the Ashburn District Supervisor, Michael Turner, and Virginia House of Delegates, David Reed. Staff members will be happily providing tours of the facility, assisting in safe deposit box registration, and answering any questions. As a grand opening special, all new customers that book a safe deposit box will receive six months free of rent (based on a one year contract). iSafe will also be holding a raffle with the following prizes:
Grand prize: One year free of rent
Runner up 1: 10x10 box
Runner up 2: 5x10 box
Runner up 3: 3x10 box
Due to current COVID conditions, we are taking all precautions and masks will be required.
Light snacks and drinks will be served. We are looking forward to welcoming the community!
With seven convenient safe deposit box sizes and several tenure plans, there is a storage option that can be tailored to your needs! Secure the items that are the most valuable to you and your family in a private safe deposit box.
iSafe takes pride in providing 24/7 concierge emergency services that allow their customers to access their safe deposit box whenever they need to, including closed business hours and holidays.
You are welcome to join us at the formal opening of iSafeBoxes Rental on Sunday, August 22, 2021 from 11 am to 1 pm.
Look forward to see you!
20609 Gordon Park Sq Unit 110 Ashburn, VA 20147
(571) 399-9399
Media Contact
Vinnayk Kaarikar, iSafeBoxes Rental, (571) 399-9399, vinnayk@isafeboxesrental.com
SOURCE iSafeBoxes Rental