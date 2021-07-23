POSTDAM, Germany, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From October 11 to 14, 2021, the iSAQB® and Skills Matter present the annual Software Architecture Gathering 2021 as an exclusive online conference. Participants can expect four days with 50 sessions, 15 workshops and more than 65 speakers from the software architecture world. The conference is a meeting point and knowledge platform for everyone who works on solution structures in IT projects: primarily software architects, developers or quality assurance professionals.
Attendees can look forward to six program tracks dedicated to important topics in state-of-the-art software architecture. Among other topics, sessions and workshops will cover fundamental knowledge, new concepts for modeling or documenting and new types of tools and tech.
This year, the conference team was able to gather a number of well-known German-speaking and international software architecture experts as speakers: Rebecca Parsons (CTO ThoughtWorks), Dr. Gernot Starke (INNOQ fellow), Mark Richards (founder DeveloperToArchitect.com), Chris Richardson (Creator Microservices.io), Diana Montalion (Mentrix Group), Dr. Carola Lilienthal (Workplace Solutions) et al.
Program highlights in 2021 include the keynote "Evolutionary Architecture: Principles and Patterns" with Rebecca Parsons, the session "The Art of Improving Software: Legacy Evolution, Done Right" with Dr. Gernot Starke and the workshop "Distributed data patterns for microservices" with Chris Richardson.
The conference will be hosted on the Hopin platform. More information about the program, speakers or ticket booking can be found at https://conferences.isaqb.org/software-architecture-gathering/.
