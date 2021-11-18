SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Interconnect Solutions Company ("ISC") completed the acquisition of cable assembly and wire harness company, Tri-Tek Electronics Inc. ("Tri-Tek"). Located in Valencia, CA, Tri-Tek specializes in the fabrication of cable assemblies, specialized bulk cable, RF assemblies, wire harnesses, and interconnect systems for high performance, harsh environment applications. It adds in-house cable production, as well as highly skilled and specially trained employees to ISC. It also brings deep expertise in the aerospace, space, military, and defense industries, working on sophisticated projects such as space launch systems, space stations, exploration rovers and weapons systems.
Michael Engler, CEO of ISC, looks forward to providing new opportunities to existing and new customers, "Tri-Tek allows us to expand our offerings beyond IPC into higher complexity solutions with NASA-STD 8739 solutions. It enables us to assemble the most complex cable and harness builds for our customers. There are times when a job won't require 100s or 1000s of units per year, but just 'ONE' to support a very critical mission. ISC is now ready for all kinds of needs."
Tony Lopez will remain as President of Tri-Tek, working with Mr. Engler to oversee company integration and run day-to-day operations, "Tri-Tek has decades of experience producing complex harness and cable assembly solutions for the Aerospace and Space industry. With ISC, I am confident that we can become one of the industry's top producers of high reliability assemblies," said Mr. Lopez, "We will leverage our combined knowledge and skills in future projects. This new phase of business at Tri-Tek is an exciting time for us. With ISC's forward movement thinking, the sky…and space is the limit!"
To learn more about ISC and Tri-Tek, visit interconnectsolutions.com and tritekusa.com
About Interconnect Solutions Company
With over 50 years of manufacturing experience, ISC designs and manufactures custom and complex interconnect solutions, including cable assemblies, harnesses, custom overmolded solutions, and molded strain reliefs. Our products are used worldwide in commercial and military aircraft, lifesaving medical devices, weapon systems, inflight entertainment, power systems, and countless commercial, industrial, and computer applications. Our facility is environmentally controlled, engineered for manufacturing flexibility, includes dedicated assembly labs for isolated program management, and a cleanroom facility. With dedicated professionals and assemblers regularly operating two full shifts, ISC operates with the most current high-speed tooling, material handling, and test equipment. ISC is ISO 9001 and AS 9100D certified, and ITAR registered.
