BASEL, Switzerland and MUNICH, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ISC-CX, the leading provider of customer experience programs worldwide for over 20 years, announced today that RE/MAX ITALIA selected ISC-CX as their digital customer experience company of choice. RE/MAX will leverage ISC-CX's technologies and teams in Italy to measure and further optimize the high-end experience of RE/MAX customers.
"We are very pleased to partner with RE/MAX as both companies have a commitment to utilizing the latest technologies to deliver a superior customer experience," said ISC-CX Global Client Service Director Christian Steinhauser. "RE/MAX ITALIA is already known for its high-quality customer experience. We are going to support their excellence with CX measurement and analysis, our upgraded reporting system LIVEBOARD, and our team of experienced service testers. RE/MAX will benefit from the deep, actionable insights we will generate for them to act upon."
"ISC-CX completely understands our continuous focus on the delivery of a very responsive, personal service to our customers enhanced by the real-time information collaborative platforms for agents, buyers and sellers," said Dario Castiglia, CEO & Founder RE/MAX ITALIA. "Similar to RE/MAX, they provide personal service and a collaborative technology platform to their own clients, making them the perfect customer experience partner for us."
ABOUT RE/MAX ITALIA: RE/MAX is one of the most recognizable brands in the world. RE/MAX ITALIA is a growth market for the brand with transactions totaling a record EUR 3.6 billion in 2021. The network is comprised of 4500 agents and growing. In addition to personalized service, the agents deliver a high-end experience to customers via proprietary analysis tools, such as Maximizer, MAX/Connect, RE/MAX HAL, which analyze massive amounts of property data and customize reports to connect agents, buyers and sellers through the sharing of property information in real time.
ABOUT ISC-CX: ISC-CX is a leading provider of in-store and omni-channel customer experience analysis programs for global retailers based around the world. The multilingual, local teams on the ground in over 120 countries collect and analyze many millions of data sets per year.
