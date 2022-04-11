ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – strongly opposes any legislation that obstructs diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in any setting and endangers welfare and freedoms of minority groups.
As the world's foremost cybersecurity professional organization, (ISC)² is leading the charge to ensure our profession reflects the diversity of the world it serves. DEI are strategic priorities for the individuals and organizations (ISC)² represents, and the association, its leadership and board believe that inspiring a safe and secure cyber world means ensuring a diverse, equitable and inclusive cybersecurity profession.
Today, our profession does not reflect the world we live in, and at the same time, the current Cybersecurity Workforce Gap as tracked by the (ISC)² Cybersecurity Workforce Study reports unfilled demand for more than 2.7 million professionals. Building a more diverse and inclusive profession is key to addressing the workforce shortage.
As an association that is actively driving change to ensure a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce and workplaces, (ISC)² is troubled by any legislative measures that not only limit, but in some instances, outlaw, discussions about and considerations of diversity in schools and the workplace. These laws stand in direct opposition to our core values, and they could hinder the ability of organizations to directly address DEI in the workplace, which is vital for success in a globally interconnected world.
Only through frank and honest discussion can we break down barriers, establish common ground and affirm, for all, that DEI is about inclusion for everyone, not exclusion for anyone. (ISC)² stands with other professional organizations like the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) in opposing such laws as they undermine the development of a diverse and inclusive cybersecurity workforce.
(ISC)² represents almost 170,000 certified members in 175 countries worldwide. Our DEI Strategic Plan outlines the steps our organization is taking to ensure diverse, equitable and inclusive practices, and our DEI Resource Center provides dozens of guides that serves as a roadmap for other organizations and individuals seeking to establish similar programs. The association will continue this important work and speak out against actions that curtail the progress we are making to inspire a safe and secure cyber world.
(ISC)² supports all of its members globally, including members who may be directly affected by laws of limitation, and the association will work to preserve their rights and expand our DEI practices.
About (ISC)²
(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 168,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.
