CLEARWATER, Fla., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced that nominations are now being accepted for the 2020 (ISC)2 Global Achievement Awards. This awards program replaces the former (ISC)2 Awards Program, which had included the Information Security Leadership Awards (ISLA). The new program creates a unified, global platform for recognition of the most outstanding annual achievements in the field of cybersecurity.
Nominations will be accepted through 11:59pm EDT on May 15, 2020. Honorees will be celebrated at an awards ceremony to be held during the 2020 (ISC)2 Security Congress, which will be hosted at the Hyatt Regency Orlando from November 16-18 this year. Recipients will receive a personalized, engraved award, a complimentary one-night hotel stay at Security Congress, and a complimentary three-day conference pass.
"As a global association of cybersecurity experts, it is our privilege to recognize and celebrate the great work that is being done around the world to inspire a safe and secure cyber world," said Wesley Simpson, COO, (ISC)2. "At a time when our private and public infrastructure needs better protection than ever before, these awards serve as a reminder of the cybersecurity best practices to which we should all adhere and the high level of commitment to which we should aspire."
The four categories now open for nominations within the (ISC)² Global Achievement Awards program are outlined below. Up to one winner from each region (Asia-Pacific, North America/Central America/South America and EMEA) will be recognized in each category.
- (ISC)² Senior Professional Award - recognizes an individual who has significantly contributed to the enhancement of the information security workforce by demonstrating a leadership role in an information security workforce improvement initiative, program or project. The nominated project/initiative must have been completed within the last 12 months. This award is given to a senior professional with at least 10 years of work experience directly related to cybersecurity.
- (ISC)² Mid-Career Professional Award - recognizes an individual who is at the mid-career stage and has demonstrated commitment and achievement in managing or implementing a vital component of a cyber, information, software, infrastructure program/project. Candidates must have at least six years of work experience directly related to cybersecurity.
- (ISC)² Rising Star Professional Award - recognizes the accomplishments and contributions of an up-and-coming professional who has made a significant impact in the information security industry early in his or her career. Candidates must have at least one to three years of work experience in cybersecurity industry.
- (ISC)² Government Professional Award - recognizes government information security leaders whose commitment to excellence has helped to improve government information security and advanced an in-demand workforce. The award is given to recognize individuals whose initiatives in the areas of technology improvement, process/policy improvement, workforce improvement has led to significant developments in the security posture of a department, agency, or the entire government. Candidates must have at least three years of work experience, which must be directly related to government cybersecurity. Achievements in workforce improvement, technology improvement, process/policy improvement and community awareness will be considered.
For more details and to submit a nomination, please visit https://www.abstractscorecard.com/cfp/submit/login.asp?EventKey=QLHGTBVW.
About (ISC)²
