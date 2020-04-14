CLEARWATER, Fla., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced several offers to the cybersecurity community that provide world-class training at deeply discounted prices. These opportunities recognize the many hardships and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and are an effort to support the ongoing professional development of cybersecurity professionals globally.
"This is a challenging time for many organizations as well as the cybersecurity professionals who keep them safe from cyber attacks, as they work to support remote workforces and keep their businesses running," said Wesley Simpson, COO, (ISC)2. "These professionals still have development and certification goals though, and with travel restrictions and cancelations keeping them from in-person trainings, meetings and conferences, we want to do our part to help them stay on track. These resources are just another way that we can hopefully support the larger cybersecurity community and encourage them to sharpen their skills while dealing with this pandemic."
Among the special discounted offers now available:
- PDI Courses for Non-Members – Professional Development Institute (PDI) courses are always available to (ISC)2 members and associates at no charge, and to non-members for purchase. In order to help the cybersecurity community and to make continuing professional education (CPE) credits more easily accessible, (ISC)2 is offering free access for all to its recently released Utilizing Big Data course. For a limited time, the association is also offering an All-Access Pass to its entire PDI library of 35 courses (valued at $10,420) for just $649, valid for one year. Learners can also choose an Express Learning Bundle package (valued at $3,400) for $324 or can access single courses at discounts as high as 60% off.
- Online Self-Paced Training – (ISC)2 is also offering Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP) self-paced trainings at a 33% discounted price for a limited time. The Official CISSP Self-Paced Training that is normally priced at $849 is now available for $561, the Official CCSP Self-Paced Training priced at $749 is now available for $495. Both trainings extend the four-month course access period to six months and include more than 300 pre-recorded videos totaling nearly 30 hours of expert instruction.
- Online Instructor-Led Training – This type of training offers all the benefits of in-person training, including real-time interaction with an instructor with the convenience of completing the training in the comfort and safety of the learner's own home. (ISC)2 has launched new discounted pricing to make it easier for cybersecurity professionals to access such training while observing stay-at-home orders.
- CISSP Concentrations Training – To make training more accessible and affordable during this difficult time, (ISC)2 has launched a limited-time online training promotion to encourage CISSPs to continue to advance their professional goals, with a discount for self-paced concentration trainings bundled with an exam voucher. CISSPs can choose Architecture, Engineering or Management Online Self-Paced Training (with exam) for $1398 ($799 course, $599 exam). This represents a savings of over 50% on the training.
(ISC)2 also offers a free, award-winning webinar series featuring expert-led discussions on a wide range of security topics, and continually adds online content to expand this rich source of learning opportunities to help cybersecurity professionals meet their CPE needs without having to travel or attend in-person meetings or conferences.
For more details about how COVID-19 is impacting (ISC)2 members and exam candidates and how the association is responding, please visit https://www.isc2.org/notice/COVID-19-Response. For the latest on the impact to testing centers, visit: https://home.pearsonvue.com/coronavirus-update.
