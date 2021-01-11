CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced it will offer an online proctoring pilot test for its entire portfolio of cybersecurity certifications, including the renowned CISSP. Administered exclusively through Pearson VUE, this pilot program will assess the viability and future availability of online proctoring for (ISC)² certification examinations.

"In the wake of COVID-19, (ISC)2 has spent considerable time and effort to ensure the integrity of our exam process while taking into consideration that many candidates are facing extraordinary uncertainty and restrictions due to the pandemic," said Dr. Casey Marks, chief product officer and vice president, (ISC)2. "Our pilot test program will enable us to gather the data we need to weigh the integrity and effectiveness of the exams while making them more easily accessible during these unprecedented times."

Candidates can register for the (ISC)² online proctoring pilot test beginning today. Online examinations for the CAP, CCSP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and SSCP certifications will be administered February 15, 2021February 21, 2021. Online CISSP examinations will be administered February 22, 2021February 28, 2021. Exam appointment availability is based on a first-come, first-served basis through Pearson VUE. A maximum of 2,000 total examinations will be delivered as a part of the pilot test.

For more information about the registration process and requirements, please read the Online Exam Proctoring FAQ at https://www.isc2.org/Exams/online-proctor-pilot-test-FAQ. Candidates who meet the qualifications, understand and agree to the conditions and are interested in registering for a certification examination as part of the (ISC)² online proctoring pilot test, can register with Pearson VUE at https://home.pearsonvue.com/isc2/onvue

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 150,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

