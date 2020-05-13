CLEARWATER, Fla., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 1:00pm EDT, the latest installment of the award-winning (ISC)2 webinar series will feature the second installment of a continuing discussion among several security experts discussing lessons learned in dealing with cybersecurity ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On April 28, 2020, (ISC)2 hosted a diverse panel of cybersecurity professionals who discussed the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on their IT operations and cybersecurity teams. The first webcast in this series, which highlighted the results from an (ISC)2 pulse survey, generated a great deal of interest, discussion and questions from attendees. We will continue the conversation on May 19, 2020 to tackle the questions and discussions that continue to be raised during this ongoing crisis.
What: 60-minute panel discussion webinar titled "Continuing the Conversation: What We've Learned From the COVID-19 Outbreak" which will pick up on the previous webinar's discussion and will be devoted to the economic impact (budgets slashed with no revenue coming in) of the shutdown caused by COVID-19. In addition, we'll discuss what re-opening an office may look like and how the current situation affects individuals both physically and emotionally.
Who: Cybersecurity experts John Carnes, CISSP, CISSP-ISSAP, HCISPP; Erik von Geldern, CISSP; and Kris Rosson, CISSP, SSCP; moderated by Brandon Dunlap
Where: Register for this webinar at: https://www.isc2.org/en/News-and-Events/Webinars/ThinkTank?commid=407646
