CLEARWATER, Fla., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 1:00pm EDT, the latest installment of the award-winning (ISC)2 webinar series will feature several security experts discussing lessons learned in dealing with cybersecurity ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic.
What: 60-minute panel discussion webinar titled "Gamechanger! What We've Learned (So Far) from the COVID-19 Outbreak" which will examine what security practitioners are experiencing during the COVID-19 health crisis. The webcast will include results from an (ISC)2 pulse survey highlighting how cybersecurity professionals' jobs have been impacted, issues faced securing a remote workforce and more. Panelists will share the challenges they face, what lessons have been learned and the "silver lining" they may have discovered as they and their teams jumped into the unknown and transformed their operations in response.
Who: Cybersecurity experts John Carnes, CISSP, CISSP-ISSAP, HCISPP; Erik von Geldern, CISSP; and Kris Rosson, CISSP, SSCP; moderated by Brandon Dunlap
Where: Register for this webinar at: https://www.isc2.org/en/News-and-Events/Webinars/ThinkTank?commid=398917
This webinar follows on the heels of one of the most popular episodes in series history, held on April 16, titled "Office Shutdown: Securing an Increased Remote Workforce." More than 1,000 attendees joined to learn how to deal with the performance and security implications caused by the recent remote working shift. To listen to the on-demand recording of this episode, visit: https://www.isc2.org/en/News-and-Events/Webinars/ThinkTank?commid=392327
About (ISC)²
(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 150,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.
