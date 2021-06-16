NEW ORLEANS, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iSeatz, the New Orleans based loyalty technology solutions provider, has announced the release of their latest research report, State of Loyalty: 2021 Hotel Ancillary Report. The report is a benchmark for the hotel engagement landscape today and a valuable resource for hotel executives to understand the competitive landscape in order to develop a truly differentiated ancillary strategy that drives engagement, loyalty, and customer satisfaction.
This year's State of Loyalty Report is the second annual review of the ancillary engagement strategies of more than 30 leading hotel brands. The first report was issued in 2019, and then paused last year due to the anomalies in the travel industry caused by COVID-19. The report not only examines the current hotel loyalty landscape, but provides changes in ancillary offerings since the 2019 report and showcases year-over-year performance of various ancillary categories, including air, car rental, and activities.
A diverse, loyalty-integrated ancillary product portfolio is increasingly beneficial for hoteliers. Not only does it drive customer satisfaction, but also offers unique ways to engage customers off-property and keep your brand top of mind, even when they're not traveling.
"A recurrent theme that we see is the importance of connecting with guests in their everyday lives, not just when they're on-property or planning a trip. Ancillaries are a crucial part of the hotel product portfolio. Beyond bringing in additional revenues, they provide critical touch-points with guests," said iSeatz Founder and CEO, Kenneth Purcell. "While engaging loyalty members off-property was never more critical than in the last 18-months, I think we'll see these strategies continue into the future, setting the table for a swift recovery."
The report details more than ten categories of ancillaries, including established travel extras such as car rental and experiences, as well as identifying emerging trends. As leisure travel begins to climb back, customers are looking to make the most out of their trips, from upgrades to experiences, dining to wellness, and beyond. This is a unique opportunity to engage travelers with vacation packages, personalized offers, and trip enhancements and activities.
...
About iSeatz
Founded in 1999 and based in New Orleans, iSeatz provides digital commerce and loyalty tech solutions that enable travel and lifestyle bookings. Our clients represent the best in travel, hospitality, and financial services, including American Express, Expedia, Air Canada, IHG Hotels, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. The iSeatz platform processes more than $4B in transactions, 180B loyalty points, and 4M travelers annually. Focused on customization and backed by proven deliverability, reliable advanced analytics, and travel lifecycle expertise, iSeatz sets the bar for a superb travel journey from the very first search.
Media Contact
Erin Groh, iSeatz, +1 (949) 322-3413, erin.groh@iseatz.com
SOURCE iSeatz