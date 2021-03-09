LONDON, Mar. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Creative Virtual, a world leader in customer and employee engagement solutions, has been named a Leader in Conversational AI in a new analyst study. Published by global technology research and advisory firm ISG (Information Services Group), this report evaluates Conversational AI vendors against a robust set of market-driven criteria.
The 'ISG Provider Lens™ Intelligent Automation – Solutions & Services' Quadrant Study offers business leaders and decision makers an overview of the market and an analysis of vendors' product capabilities, industry expertise, and strategic partnerships. Creative Virtual is compared with 18 other Conversational AI providers and is a clear Leader, surpassing all other vendors with the company's competitive strengths.
"Creative Virtual is an established vendor with a focus on developing omnichannel virtual agent solutions and building and leveraging knowledgebases," says Mrinal Rai, Principal Analyst at ISG. "It is a leader in this space."
Creative Virtual's Conversational AI technology is backed by the company's nearly two decades of experience in the industry. Today their expert team collaborates with enterprises and partners around the world to deliver customised and tightly integrated virtual agent, chatbot, and live chat implementations. These V-Person™ solutions are being successfully deployed to provide support for customers, employees, and contact centre agents, engaging in over 80 million conversations per year.
"Implementing Conversational AI is an important piece of an organisation's digital experience strategy, and partnering with the right vendor is key," says Chris Ezekiel, Founder & CEO of Creative Virtual. "The experts at ISG have identified Creative Virtual as a Leader based on our comprehensive solution portfolio and industry experience, emphasizing our long history of developing and delivering Conversational AI solutions that deliver real results."
ABOUT CREATIVE VIRTUAL
Creative Virtual is a world leader in virtual agent, chatbot, live chat and conversational AI solutions that bring together humans and artificial intelligence to create conversations with customers and employees across touchpoints in a seamless, personalised way and at large scale. Leading global organisations, including HSBC, BT, Chase, Intercontinental Hotels Group, Lloyds Banking Group and American Family Insurance, rely on our award-winning V-Person™ technology to improve their support experience, reduce costs, increase sales and build brand loyalty.
Named the Product Leader in AI-Enhanced Customer Self-Service by Frost & Sullivan and awarded The Queen's Awards for Enterprise: Innovation, Creative Virtual delivers an industry-leading combination of proven technology and expert guidance from a highly experienced team and extensive partner network. Our global team supports installs around the world in over 35 languages, providing both localised support and international insights to our customers and partners.
To learn more visit http://www.creativevirtual.com.
