ISI Infortel Select Call Detail Record (CDR) reporting and data analytics solution now available in the Webex App Hub.
CHICAGO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ISI, the leading provider of Call Detail Record (CDR) reporting and data analytics solutions for Cisco unified communications platforms, today announced that its Infortel Select Webex Calling application is now available in the Webex App Hub. Combining Infortel Select with Webex Calling via the App Hub will help power enterprise cloud migrations.
Infortel Select turns communications CDR data into accessible, usable, and valuable information for on-premises and cloud solutions like Webex. Adding Infortel Select to Cisco software gives business leaders deeper insight into customer, employee, and partner communications activities. This critical information is displayed in a single, user-definable, and self-service reporting dashboard that allows executives across the organization to secure the call records they need quickly and easily.
"We are excited to extend our work within the Cisco community through our inclusion in the Webex App Hub ecosystem," said Jason Forehand, ISI CEO. "More than ever, business leaders need Infortel Select's extensive and granular visibility into departmental calling activities to monitor network capacity and QoS; enhance customer experiences and employee productivity; and quickly respond to compliance audits."
"The Webex Platform offers a wide range of third-party solutions for our customers," said Jason Copeland, Vice President, Webex Platform. "Infortel Select offers an expanded range of calling-related features critical for certain use cases."
About ISI Infortel Select
Infortel Select takes raw unified communications data and turns it into more accessible, usable, and valuable information. Thousands of Cisco customers trust Infortel Select to support their daily enterprise CDR reporting and data analytics needs. For more information about ISI, Infortel Select, and Webex Calling support, visit https://www.isi-info.com/webex-calling.
About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.
About Webex by Cisco
Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. Webex's focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality, and familiarity with technology. Its solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. Webex works with the world's leading business and productivity apps – delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com.
