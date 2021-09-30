LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ISL Online, with over 20 years of experience in developing secure remote desktop solutions, has signed a new agreement with FieldTrust, a value-added distributor of security solutions and managed services with over 400 resellers and integrators in its network.
FieldTrust has recognized ISL Online's state-of-the-art remote desktop software as a key success factor for IT system integrators and managed services providers.
"ISL Online is a great remote support tool for any sized business, whether it's a small businesses with just a few employees or a Fortune 500 company with a huge help desk organization. We appreciate the fact that the ISL Online software can be tailored to each customer's needs, fully customised to their branding and integrated with their existing systems," explains Christophe Degulne, Managing Partner at FieldTrust, describing the key benefits of ISL Online.
FieldTrust has a reliable network of partners in Belgium and Luxembourg. These are all strategic target markets for ISL Online, markets where technology is a key growth driver for the industry. "We currently already have a presence in Belgium and Luxembourg, but we are keen to capitalize on the growing market demand and expand our customer base in these regions. We look forward to a successful collaboration with an experienced local distributor like FieldTrust," comments Luka Mulej, Sales Director at ISL Online.
As a pioneer in the field of remote desktop software, ISL Online delivers highly secure and feature-rich remote desktop and live chat software that enables IT professionals from any field to securely access and control any Windows, Mac or Linux computer and mobile devices. By developing highly scalable and customisable solutions, ISL Online has completed a large number of successful integrations and OEM customisations of its software.
About ISL Online
ISL Online is a pioneer in the remote desktop support industry. Since 2003, ISL Online has been providing remote desktop software to IT professionals and help desk technicians in more than 100 countries, with a particularly high market share in Japan. Delivered via the cloud or on-premise, ISL Online allows users to access and control Windows, Mac, and Linux computers, as well as mobile devices, to provide ad hoc technical support and remote management. ISL Online is developed by XLAB, a software development company headquartered in Europe with offices in Slovenia, Switzerland, the UK and the US. http://www.islonline.com.
About FieldTrust
FieldTrust, a value-added distributor of security solutions and managed services, positions itself as a business accelerator for its partners. Founded in 2016, FieldTrust has quickly gained the trust of its partners and today manages a network of more than 400 resellers and integrators in Belgium, Luxembourg and France, to whom it provides local service, sales, marketing, financial and technical support thanks to a team of experienced sales and pre-sales engineers certified in the latest market-leading technologies. https://fieldtrust.be/
