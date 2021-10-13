DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, celebrates its 20th anniversary this month, continuing its mission to promote safety, health and sustainability in the workplace. Founded in 2001, ISN spearheaded the creation of the online contractor management category in the oil and gas industry and has evolved to serve more than 25 capital-intensive industries including steel, pharmaceuticals, paper and packaging, food, beverage and automotive. Since onboarding its first customer outside of the U.S. in 2006, the company has rapidly expanded its international presence — now, it serves nearly 700 Hiring Clients managing more than 75,000 active contractors and suppliers in more than 85 countries.
In the early 2000s, companies were just beginning to scratch the surface of the impact employee health and safety and environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues have on business. Today, these areas are receiving board-level attention, increasing pressure for employers to track, disclose and improve their business operations through health and safety, and ESG initiatives, enhancing workplace safety for employees and contractors. Having anticipated this increased focus, ISN has spent the last two decades working with its customers, developing the technology behind its unmatched suite of contractor management services — with no signs of slowing down.
"I cannot say enough about the professionals who have helped establish ISN as the standard for contractor management," said Joseph Eastin, Chief Executive Officer at ISN. "We owe the company's success to the talented people we've met over the past twenty years — from early employees and customers to every person touching the brand today. We look forward to continuing to provide customers with the technology and tools necessary to create safer and more sustainable work environments."
Fueling its commitment to customer success is ISN's community of 560+ employees. From its inception, the company has focused heavily on an employee-first culture, providing employees with the opportunities and resources needed to not only propel their careers, but also provide an unparalleled product offering and level of service to ISN's Hiring Clients and contractor customers.
The anniversary comes on the heels of a year of high growth and achievement, including a recent significant minority investment from funds managed by Blackstone ("Blackstone"), valuing the company at more than $2 billion. The investment, led by Blackstone Growth (BXG), drives ISN's continued growth through product innovation and expansion into new markets and geographies, providing even more value to both new and existing customers. With more than 55 tools and services available, and more in development, ISN helps more than 14 million individuals across more than 10,000 job sites through its platform.
About ISN
ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 20 years of experience connecting nearly 700 Hiring Clients, in capital-intensive industries, with more than 75,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN's configurable platform, ISNetworld®, includes data-driven insights and tools that help companies mitigate risks associated with global business practices, such as supply chain continuity; regulatory compliance; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) challenges; and training and program conformance.
ISN has 12 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices among its members. For more information, visit http://www.isn.com.
