NEW YORK and MANILA, Philippines, Mar. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Isoolate, a next-generation company that is transforming and disrupting the cloud cybersecurity landscape with its advanced web, mobile and threat isolation technologies, today announced that they have forged a partnership with SMS Global Technologies (SMSGT), a leading system integrator in the Philippines. SMS Global Technologies focuses on innovative solutions and being a one-stop integration and management solutions provider for wireless/wireline service carriers, enterprise, hospitality and healthcare.
Isoolate and SMS Global Technologies are teaming up to bring an extremely flexible cybersecurity solution to SMSGT clients. Now these enterprises will have access to advanced threat protection on any device, on any network, from anywhere in the world.
This partnership comes after the massive, global shift to a virtual workforce. With accelerated digital transformation strategies in every industry, the boundaries of the network perimeter have been inverted; there is no longer a single, defensible boundary to protect a company's internal assets from the outside world. This disruption of existing network and security paradigms thus demand organizations to adapt and introduce new solutions to remain relevant and competitive.
"As a leader in driving digital communications transformation, SMSGT is an ideal technology and business development partner," said Osman Erkan, founder, and CEO of Isoolate. "The Isoolate and SMSGT partnership enables enterprise users to administer remote access to corporate networks and protect unmanaged devices while accessing Internet resources. The solution, which can be spun up to 100,000 end-points in less than 5 minutes and scaled across even the largest organizations in weeks, protects against known and unknown web-based threats, including ransomware, zero-day exploits and drive-by download attacks. This solution prevents the exposure of a user's confidential data and browser history, which adversaries can use for malicious purposes."
"Working closely with Isoolate, SMSGT is now able to immediately address considerable new pain points associated with today's hybrid cybersecurity landscape with its ready-to-run isolation technologies," said Anthony Angeles, president of SMSGT. "Isoolate's transformational approach delivers an excellent user experience with a scalable, cost-efficient, reliable solution that fits in perfectly with our existing integration and managed services and broadens our security services. With Isoolate's solution in our offerings, we are able to secure and protect our customers' everyday communications, even as it continues to evolve in this new era of high-performance remote working."
About Isoolate
Isoolate, founded in 2018 in New York, NY, protects users from sophisticated cybersecurity attacks by isolating threats before reaching end-point devices, such as desktops, laptops, smart phones and tablets. Its transformational "application to content protection" technology gives an immediate boost to security posture on any device, anywhere, and over any network. For more information, visit http://www.isoolate.com
About SMS Global Technologies
Through more than two decades of its progressive existence, SMSGT evolved from a customer-premise-equipment (CPE) and hardware supplier into a systems integration company and one of the major solutions providers in the Philippines for telecom, public utility, and IT industries. SMSGT focuses on making technology integration and management fast, easy, and reliable to stakeholders, while delivering value-engineered solutions. For more information, visit http://www.smsgt.com
Contacts
Selcan Taskiran, CMO; selcan@isoolate.com ; +1 (437) 238-8969
Bernardo De Leon, Unit Head of Business Systems and Technology Architecture; bernie.deleon@smsgt.com; +63 917 652 4120
Media Contact
Selcan Taskiran, Isoolate, + 1 (437) 238-8969, selcan@isoolate.com
Bernardo De Leon, SMSGT, +63 917 652 4120, bernie.deleon@smsgt.com
