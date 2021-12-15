TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Isos Technology, a leading Atlassian Platinum and Enterprise Solution Partner, announced it has become an official Atlassian Specialized Partner in Cloud. The cloud specialization is a validation of Isos Technology's deep knowledge, extensive experience, and delivery of consistent, high-quality services to optimize customer satisfaction and outcomes.
The Atlassian Cloud Specialization program launched on May 11th, 2021, and Isos has since completed all of the requirements necessary to become a specialized partner.
"Atlassian would like to recognize Isos Technology for their specialized solution practice, as they have proven success migrating operations and supporting enterprise-level use cases across the Atlassian Cloud Platform," said Ko Mistry, Atlassian's Head of Global Channel.
"We're thrilled to be recognized as an Atlassian Cloud Specialized Partner," said Thad West, CEO of Isos Technology. "This is a huge achievement for our team and underscores the value of the cloud migration and cloud strategy services we provide. Our goal is to help as many organizations as possible reap the benefits of utilizing and optimizing their business-critical Atlassian tools in the cloud."
About Isos Technology
Isos Technology helps the companies that are changing the world. As a premier Atlassian Platinum and Enterprise Solution Partner, we make organizations' Atlassian tools work more efficiently and effectively for them, with the least amount of disruption, so that they can focus on their business priorities. Since 2005, our Atlassian-certified team has tackled some of the toughest problems companies face across ITSM, Scaled Agile, DevOps, and Cloud migrations, and helped hundreds of organizations in both the private and public sector get the most value out of their technology investment. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, and with offices across the U.S., Isos Technology has been recognized as an Atlassian Partner of the Year in both the ITSM and Enterprise categories, an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company, and a CIOReview Most Promising Agile Consulting Company. For more information, visit isostech.com.
