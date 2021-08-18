TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Isos Technology, a leading provider of IT consulting services and an Atlassian Platinum & Enterprise Solution Partner, announced today that it was named to the Inc. 5000, Inc. magazine's prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The magazine ranked Isos Technology No. 2,504 on its Inc. 5000 list for 2020. This list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"To be recognized by Inc. magazine as one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies is a huge accomplishment," said Thad West, CEO of Isos Technology. "But to be included in the Inc. 5000 for the seventh time––that is a tremendous honor and a direct reflection of the Isos Technology team's hard work and perseverance. I couldn't be more proud of our team and our commitment to providing smart, agile solutions for business automation and software development. This recognition is an incredible validation of our efforts."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
About Isos Technology
Isos Technology helps the companies that are changing the world. As a premier Atlassian Platinum and Enterprise Solution Partner, we make organizations' Atlassian tools work more efficiently and effectively for them, with the least amount of disruption, so that they can focus on their business priorities. Since 2005, our Atlassian-certified team has tackled some of the toughest problems companies face across ITSM, Scaled Agile, DevOps, migrations, and integrations, and helped hundreds of organizations in both the private and public sector get the most value out of their technology investment. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, and with offices across the U.S., Isos Technology has been recognized as an Atlassian Partner of the Year in both the ITSM and Enterprise categories, an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company, and a CIOReview Most Promising Agile Consulting Company. For more information, visit isostech.com.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
