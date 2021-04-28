TEMPE, Ariz., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Isos Technology, an Atlassian Platinum and Enterprise Solution Partner, announced today that it has received Atlassian Partner of the Year 2020: ITSM, for its outstanding contribution and achievements during the calendar year 2020.
Atlassian is a leading provider of collaboration and productivity software for teams at more than 182,000 organizations worldwide. The company recognizes solution partners each year for their exceptional efforts in developing new business, thought leadership, and products and services that complement Atlassian. Isos Technology was one of 16 recipients honored as Partner of the Year for 2020.
"Atlassian would like to congratulate and thank this year's Partner of the Year award recipients," said Martin Musierowicz, Head of Global Channels at Atlassian. "Solution partners play an instrumental role in our customers' success and we are excited to be able to highlight some of our top partners who go above and beyond to provide innovative solutions and Atlassian services to our customers."
Jira Service Management, the next generation of Jira Service Desk, is Atlassian's ITSM solution that helps IT and business teams collaborate at high velocity and deliver great customer service experiences. Atlassian selected Isos Technology for Partner of the Year 2020: ITSM out of hundreds of solution partners across the globe.
"This is our third time receiving Atlassian's Partner of the Year distinction, and we're tremendously honored," said Thad West, CEO of Isos Technology. "We've witnessed Atlassian's ITSM solution grow and evolve since our first Partner of the Year award in 2017, and we're proud to have our hard work and expertise in Jira Service Management recognized again. This award is a testament to our strong relationship with Atlassian, and to our continued commitment to providing exceptional technology solutions to our clients."
