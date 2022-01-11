NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) announced experts from leading pharmaceutical manufacturing organizations and agencies, including BioNTech, Catalent Pharma Solutions, CDER/FDA, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Merck, Nephron Pharmaceuticals, and The White House, will convene for the 2022 ISPE Facilities of the Future Conference. Taking place on 1–2 February in North Bethesda, Maryland, leaders will share insights and lead panel discussions on the impact of COVID-19 and applications of future manufacturing operations and the facilities required to produce products that are safe, cost-effective, and meet the needs of patients.
Speed to market is often a primary consideration for most innovative products in the pharmaceutical portfolios for most companies, and the pandemic has placed additional emphasis on speed to market. Therefore, facility design, flexibility, and project execution approaches that enable speed to market while following regulatory standards will be explored.
"This unique global forum brings together industry leaders, experts, and peers to share how they collaborated during a global crisis—something that had been very uncommon prior to the COVID era," said Jeffrey Biskup, PE, CEO and Chairman of the Board, CRB, and Chair of the 2022 ISPE Facilities of the Future Conference. "Speakers will share examples of corporate collaborations, lessons learned, and how COVID motivated relationship changes in pharmaceutical manufacturing of the future. This event is a great opportunity to hear these companies tell their stories, share learnings and describe how relationships with competitors and peers have changed long term."
Featured Speakers:
- John Chiminski, Chair & CEO, Catalent Pharma Solutions
- Rick Friedman, Deputy Director, Office of Manufacturing Quality, CDER/FDA
- Joydeep Ganguly, Senior Vice President, Corporate Operations, Gilead Sciences, Inc.
- Oliver Hennig, Senior Vice President, Operations, BioNTech
- Matthew Hepburn, MD, Senior Advisor to the Director, Pandemic Prevention, U.S. Office of Science and Technology Policy, Executive Office of the President
- Lou Kennedy, CEO and Owner, Nephron Pharmaceuticals
- James Stephanou, Vice President, Global Engineering Solutions, Merck
Featuring technical presentations from regulatory authorities and industry leaders already planning and building "facilities of the future," the 2022 ISPE Facilities of the Future Conference will explore other topics such as the of patient-specific cell and gene therapy facilities, new developments in the use of artificial intelligence, and innovations in treatment and the transforming technologies that produce them.
To ensure this experience is accessible to all, this will be a hybrid event with virtual components—delivering thought-provoking learning and global networking opportunities whether attendees choose to join us in-person or virtually.
Explore the agenda and register at ISPE.org/FOF22.
About ISPE
The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is a not-for-profit association serving its Members through leading scientific, technical, and regulatory advancement across the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle. The 18,000 Members of ISPE are building solutions in the development and manufacture of safe, effective pharmaceutical and biologic medicines, and medical delivery devices in more than 90 countries around the world. Founded in 1980, ISPE has its worldwide headquarters and training center in North Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and its operations center in Tampa, Florida, USA. Visit ISPE.org for more information.
Media Contact
Kristin LeMunyon, ISPE, 813-960-2105, klemunyon@ispe.org
SOURCE ISPE