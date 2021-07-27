SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP), the leading association for agile digital transformation service professionals and learners, today announced the winners of the 2021 Excellence in Service Innovation Awards and the Distinguished Recognition Awards, as well as those acknowledged with Distinguished Honor.
The Excellence in Service Innovation is awarded yearly to companies or organizations that have designed, developed, or deployed novel solutions that the ISSIP Award Committee deems the most innovative in their category. The winners of the 2021 ISSIP Excellence in Service Innovation Awards are:
- Geopogo, "Augmented Reality for Design and Construction", for Excellence in Service Innovation with Impact to Business.
- Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, "Mission Control Center", for Excellence in Service Innovation with Impact to Society.
- Savannah College of Arts and Design (SCAD), "SCAD School of Design Service Design Program", for Excellence in Service Innovation with impact to Innovation.
The ISSIP Distinguished Recognitions are given to submissions that represent innovative and impactful service designs and implementations that others around the world can derive inspiration. The 2021 winners of the Distinguished Recognition Awards are:
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, "Care Path AI Model."
- IBM, "Fabric.ai: AI for Fashion Supply Chain."
- SMRT.bio, "Ignite Future Today."
- Universidad Rey Juan Carlos, "BSc Degree in Service Science Management and Engineering."
The Distinguished Honors are given to submissions that in the eyes of the judges are worthy of respect for promoting service innovation and innovators globally. The 2021 Distinguished Honorees are:
- Cisco Systems, "Experience Telemetry", "DevNet Solution: A Platform for Service Innovation", and "AI/ML-Powered DevOps."
- IBM, "Watson AIOps: AI for Information Technology Operations Management" and "Automation of large-scale quality inspection for manufacturing 4.0 with AI and edge computing."
- Accenture, "Warranty_as_a_service."
- Aruba Networks, "Network-as-a-Service."
- Digital Health Circle, "Digital Health Technologies."
- Ment.io, an AI-enabled platform for active conversations and critical thinking to improve the learning process in academia.
- World University & School, "Facilitating Excellence in Learning."
Ulf Vinneras, ISSIP President, said, "ISSIP is proud to recognize the winning teams' contributions to advancing service innovation in business and society. As with previous years, we received many great submissions, making the selection process difficult. The winning teams demonstrated a commitment to the multiple dimensions of innovation spanning value co-creation, technology, people, and process."
"The winning submission from the Geopogo team underscores a great application of Virtual Reality for innovative service in construction," said, Yassi Moghaddam, ISSIP Executive Director. "The winning submission from Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is a clear demonstration of how AI and data analytics can enable health system providers offer high-service quality at a low cost to everyone. SCAD School of Design 'Service Design Program' is a great case of innovation in higher education that is enhancing service innovation capacity across sectors to solve busines and societal problems."
Organizations applying for the ISSIP Excellence in Service Innovation Award undergo a rigorous evaluation process. The winners are selected by ISSIP's Awards Committee, which is comprised of experts from industry and academia that are not affiliated with the submitting companies.
For more information about the award, visit http://www.issip.org/recognitions/issip-excellence-in-service-innovation-award/.
To learn more about the award recipients, visit http://issip.org/issip-excellence-in-service-innovation-award-recipients/
About ISSIP
International Society of Service Innovation Professionals, ISSIP, is a 501 (C) (3) nonprofit professional association, where experts from leading companies, universities, and foundations dedicated to people-centered, results-focused, technology innovation work together to help organizations and individuals grow and be successful in our global digital economy through service innovation.
