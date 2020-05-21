DALLAS, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Istation, a leader in educational technology, has been vetted and approved by the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) as a valid and reliable screening, formative and diagnostic assessment program for reading and math in kindergarten through third grade.
As part of the process, Alabama's Literacy Task Force conducted an additional review and recommended ISIP for early reading. Created by the Alabama Literacy Act, the task force is charged with recommending reading assessments vetted and approved by ALSDE. In addition to being approved, districts will be fully reimbursed by the state of Alabama when they use Istation because the ALSDE will fund $6.00 per pupil per subject. Therefore, early assessment funds will be allocated to LEAs at $12.00 per pupil.
Supporting the Alabama Literacy Act's annual screening and reporting requirements, ISIP for early reading provides real-time formative data and frequent progress monitoring that helps inform interventions, differentiate instruction and identify students who may be at risk for reading disabilities, including dyslexia and other related disorders.
"We are honored to be recommended by the Alabama State Department of Education through a rigorous vetting and approval process," said Istation's Chief Operating Officer and President, Ossa Fisher. "Istation's proven validity and reliability is driven by scientific evidence and comprehensive research, helping schools ensure powerful growth."
Powered by the science of reading, Istation's assessments and instructional resources cover the National Reading Panel's "Big Five" foundational essentials: phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, comprehension and vocabulary. Schools get the support they need to improve foundational reading and growth with assessments that provide actionable and insightful data that measure these skills and many others.
Istation's recently released digital oral reading fluency assessment is also included with Istation's ISIP bundle, combining over 30 years of research with more than a decade of technical development and data through a partnership with Boulder Learning, Inc. This pioneering effort in the use of speech recognition technology in education includes digital recording programming to help schools measure oral reading fluency, accuracy and more.
Istation's individualized assessments can measure the progress of an entire classroom in approximately 30 minutes. The time saved allows instructors to address students who need extra attention in order to meet grade-level reading expectations. Istation has a proven track record of identifying students' hidden challenges that may have otherwise gone undetected. In this time of learning at home, Istation has made available the ability to assist students from home. This has been a huge help to districts in Alabama over the last few months as well as thousands of districts around the country.
The deadline for local education agencies to request early assessment funding for Istation is Friday, May 29, 2020. For more information about ISIP for reading and math, visit info.istation.com/alabama or call Istation at 1-866-883-READ (7323).
About Istation
Founded in 1998 and based in Dallas, Texas, Istation (Imagination Station) has become one of the nation's leading providers of richly animated, game-like, educational technology. Istation was named one of 2019's "EdTech 1000: Companies Transforming Education" by EdTech Digest, and has received numerous national educational technology awards. The Istation program puts more instructional time in the classroom through small-group and collaborative instruction. Istation's innovative reading, math and Spanish programs immerse students in an engaging and interactive environment and inspire them to learn. Additionally, administrators and educators can use Istation to easily track the progress of their students, schools and classrooms. Istation now serves more than 4 million students throughout the United States and in several other countries.
