VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Help desk software provider iSupport Software has released version 17 of iSupport, its flagship product for incident and service desk management. This release includes enhancements to iSupport's meeting, knowledge, charting, and email processing functionality.
With a focus on enabling better collaboration between remote workers, the release adds video, audio, and screen sharing through on-demand meeting integration with Google, Zoom, and Microsoft 365. New options to share integrated group calendars from Microsoft 365, as well as the iSupport Scheduled Change Calendar on iSupport Desktop and mySupport customer dashboards, offer improved visibility to both remote workers and management. "We continue to focus on collaborative features and find ways to leverage existing resources," commented Daren Nelson, Founder and CEO of iSupport Software. "Most of the features in this release were suggested and voted on by customers."
iSupport Software has been recognized as a leader in the industry: one of the Top 10 ITSM Solutions for 2019 by CIO Magazine, one of the 50 Best Companies to Watch in 2017 by The Silicon Review, a 2017 FrontRunner for help desk software by Software Advice™, and one of the 20 Most Promising Collaboration Technology Solution Providers in 2016 by CIOReview Magazine.
About iSupport
The iSupport technology platform is a fully customizable business process automation tool that provides a robust set of tools for help desk incident management and service desk support. It includes integrated knowledge and asset management features, reporting, live customer chat and collaboration, HTML5 mobile clients, security and administration, ITIL-based problem and change management functionality, social media support, rules engine to build custom workflows with approvals, and much more. It is available as an on-premise solution or as a cloud (hosted) solution, and companies have been successful in also deploying iSupport for supporting human resources, product development, and facilities management. iSupport is one of the oldest privately-owned, continually operating provider of help desk software and customer support solutions. For more information on iSupport products, go to http://www.iSupport.com or call 1-888-494-7638.
