NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northern Delaware...New Jersey...and Pennsylvania... including the following areas...in northern Delaware...New Castle. In New Jersey...Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Camden, Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, Cumberland, Eastern Monmouth, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Northwestern Burlington, Ocean, Salem, Somerset, Southeastern Burlington, Sussex, Warren, and Western Monmouth. In Pennsylvania...Berks, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and Western Montgomery. * Through Monday morning. * Periods of heavy rain will be possible from this afternoon continuing through Sunday night due to the close approach of Henri. Rain amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected with locally higher amounts possible. * Flash flooding will be possible through this time. In addition, slower rises on rivers and streams will be possible.