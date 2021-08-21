KENT, Wash., Aug. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Helping others succeed truly comes back tenfold. Offshoring company, iSupport Worldwide, debuted on the annual Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies, ranking #2831 for 2021.
The prestigious list honors successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"It is my honor to share with all the celebration of our inclusion in this year's Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies in America. This recognition belongs not only to us but to everyone who stands beside us, and with us, as partners in our journey. From all of us at iSupport, to our employees, our clients, and our community, thank you very much for your partnership. We look forward to many more years of success together." – Courtney Bissett, President
The companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list displayed a competitive spirit within their respective markets, as well as their resiliency and flexibility given 2020's unprecedented challenges. On average, the three-year growth rate for these 5,000 businesses grew 543%. This comes out to a median revenue of $1.11 million, and more than 610,000 jobs created over the past three years.
"Admittedly, these last couple of years have been challenging. However, amid the darker times, we could always count on the light of the consistent support we get from our amazing clients and staff who continue to help us grow and succeed," Courtney said.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
With commitment to excellence and a passion for unlocking success for businesses and people alike, iSupport Worldwide grew bigger, better, and stronger despite the challenging times. In 2021 alone, the company doubled its headcount, looking well on track to create over 1,000 jobs within the year. Backed by improved business performance and an ever-growing team of high-value professionals, iSupport is poised to reach even greater heights.
About iSupport Worldwide
iSupport Worldwide is one of the leading modern offshoring partners for corporate organizations of any size, vertical, or industry. The company provides world-class services, dedicated staffing, facilities, and managed operations for fast-growing companies and small and medium-sized businesses. iSupport also builds boutique teams of various professions, filling up the specific needs of growing companies. They recruit and high-performance talent, taking care of the toughest recruitment challenges modern businesses face today.
Businesses looking to unlock growth through custom offshoring solutions from one of the top American companies of 2021 can email buildyourteam@isupportworldwide.com or connect with iSupport online:
Website: http://www.isupportworldwide.com
LinkedIn: /isupport-worldwide
Facebook: iSupport Worldwide
Instagram: @isupportworldwide
Twitter: iSupport Group
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 allows the founders of the best businesses to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. The complete 2021 Inc. 5000 list is now available at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies will also be featured in Inc.'s September issue available in newsstands next month.
