NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The manufacturing sector is one of the significant revenue contributors to the German economy. The use of manufacturing intelligence allows industries to closely speculate mechanical and procedural challenges to move to advanced modes of data collection using sensors, actuators, assets, production analysis, and more for increased efficiency. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the IT market in Germany during the forecast period. The IT market in Germany is expected to grow by USD 16.21 billion, at a CAGR of 3% from 2020 to 2025 as per the latest report by Technavio.
For more insights on the IT market in Germany - View a FREE sample report in MINUTES
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "IT Market in Germany Analysis Report by End-user (Manufacturing, Government, BFSI, ICT, and Other sectors) and Product (IT services, IT software, and Hardware), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/it-market-size-in-germany-industry-analysis
IT Market in Germany - Drivers & Challenges
The IT market in Germany is driven by the increased adoption of IT solutions among German SMEs. SMEs account for more than 99% of the total number of enterprises in Germany. They invest heavily in IT solutions to improve their operational efficiency and find new avenues of revenue generation. German SMEs also use IT to keep themselves updated on the latest technologies and ensure smooth business operations. In addition, the growing government support for IT solutions such as artificial intelligence (AI) is anticipated to boost the growth of the IT Market in Germany. However, the factors such as the shortage of skilled IT professionals may impede the market growth.
Some of key IT in Germany Players:
The IT market in Germany is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Accenture Plc
- Capgemini Services SAS
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Hitachi Vantara Corp.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
- T-Systems International GmbH
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!
IT Market In Germany End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- Manufacturing - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Government - size and forecast 2020-2025
- BFSI - size and forecast 2020-2025
- ICT - size, and forecast 2020-2025
- Other sectors - size and forecast 2020-2025
IT Market In Germany Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- IT services - size and forecast 2020-2025
- IT software - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hardware - size and forecast 2020-2025
For additional information on the segmentation -Grab an Exclusive Free Report
Related Reports:
Data Center IT Infrastructure Market -The data center IT infrastructure market has the potential to grow by USD 153.78 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.38%. Download a free sample now!
Network Security Market -The network security market size will record an incremental growth of USD 5.64 billion and a CAGR of 9% during 2020-2024. Download a free sample now!
IT Market In Germany Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 16.21 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.35
Regional analysis
Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Accenture Plc, Capgemini Services SAS, Dell Technologies Inc., Hitachi Vantara Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and T-Systems International GmbH
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/it-market-in-germany-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-3-from-2020-to-2025--evolving-opportunities-with-accenture-plc-and-capgemini-services-sas--17000-technavio-reports-301447541.html
SOURCE Technavio