NEW YORK , May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT Market Value in Saudi Arabia is set to grow by USD 5 million, progressing at a CAGR of 7.78% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The market is segmented by end-user (government, telecommunication, BFSI, oil and gas, and others) and component (hardware, services, and software).
IT Market in Saudi Arabia End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
- Government - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Telecommunication - size and forecast 2021-2026
- BFSI - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Oil and gas - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - size and forecast 2021-2026
The IT market share growth in Saudi Arabia by the government segment will be significant during the forecast period. The use of IT in the government sector is primarily in areas such as defense, development of public utilities, government-controlled energy companies, public healthcare, municipal and rural affairs, and housing development. The Vision 2030 Program of the Saudi Arabian government envisages significant IT investments through the government sector and the National Transformation Program (NTP) initiative.
IT Market in Saudi Arabia Component Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
- Hardware - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Services - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Software - size and forecast 2021-2026
Some of the Major IT Companies in Saudi Arabia:
- Accenture Plc- The company offers artificial Intelligence hat allows machines to sense, comprehend, act and learn in order to extend human capabilities.
- Alphabet Inc.- The company supports and develops companies applying technology to the biggest challenges.
- Cisco Systems Inc.- The company offers Internet of things management and automation which simplifies management complexity, and deploys and operates at a scale and others.
- Ejada- The company offers industry specific solutions such as for banking and finance, government, telecommunications, cross industry business olutions and others.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
IT Market in Saudi Arabia Value Chain Analysis
Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the IT market in Saudi Arabia, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
The value chain of the IT consulting and other services market includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Operations
- Marketing and sales
- Support activities
- Innovation
The report has further elucidated on other innovative approaches being followed by service providers to ensure a sustainable market presence.
IT Market in Saudi Arabia Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.78%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 5.00 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.11
Performing market contribution
Saudi Arabia at 100%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Ejada, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
