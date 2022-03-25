NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...Areas of Fog Continue This Morning... Areas of fog, some locally dense in spots, will continue for another couple of hours, before dissipating between 9 and 10 am. Visibilities will be 1 mile or less, with some locations a quarter mile or less. If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you