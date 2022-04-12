NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT outsourcing market share is expected to increase by USD 97.51 billion from 2019 to 2024. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.
Major Five IT Outsourcing Companies and their Offerings:
- Capgemini Service SAS - The company offers various IT outsourcing services, such as consulting services, to identify, build and carry through transformation programs; technology services, to design, develop and implement a wide range of technology projects; outsourcing services, to manage IT systems for applications and infrastructures of a client and their associated business processes; and local professional services, to provide consulting services for infrastructure, applications, engineering, testing and operations.
- Fujitsu Ltd. - The company offers application outsourcing services such as design, development, testing, and implementation services.
- HCL Technologies Ltd. - The company provides managed services related to the IT industry. These services help organizations to manage growth and meet capacity needs, associated software technology along with complex infrastructure and managing storage assets. HCL Technologies provides an entire suite of managed application services for the IT industry.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - The company provides managed services for cloud, telecom industry, security, infrastructure, and information. It provides cloud infrastructure managed services for Microsoft Azure and VMware.
- Larsen & Toubro Ltd. - The company offers IT outsourcing services such as consulting, cloud and infrastructure services, assurance services, cyber defense resiliency services, and application development and management services.
IT Outsourcing Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)
- Government - size and forecast 2019-2024
- BFSI - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Telecommunications - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Energy and utilities - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Manufacturing - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Healthcare - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Retail - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Media and entertainment - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - size and forecast 2019-2024
IT Outsourcing Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)
- North America - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024
Regional Analysis
APAC will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the IT outsourcing market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. North America also has a high potential market for IT outsourcing. The ease of virtualization and dynamic scaling will drive the growth of cloud-based services. These factors will drive the IT outsourcing market growth in this region during the forecast period.
IT Outsourcing Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 97.51 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.82
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Accenture Plc, Capgemini Service SAS, Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., and and Wipro Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
2.2 Market characteristics
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.3 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: IT consulting and other services
2.3.1 Inputs
2.3.2 Operations
2.3.3 Delivery and support
2.3.4 Connecting and innovating
2.3.5 Marketing and sales
2.3.6 Service
2.3.7 Support activities
2.3.8 Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2019
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ billion)
Exhibit 07: Global - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of Covid-19 Impact
Exhibit 08: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 11: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 12: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 13: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 14: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 15: Market condition - Five forces 2019
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.1.1 Government
5.1.2 BFSI
5.1.3 Telecommunications
5.1.4 Energy and utilities
5.1.5 Manufacturing
5.1.6 Healthcare
5.1.7 Retail
5.1.8 Media and entertainment
5.1.9 Others
6. Market Segmentation by Service
6.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Infrastructure outsourcing
- Application outsourcing
Exhibit 16: Service - Market share 2019-2024 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Service
Exhibit 17: Comparison by Service
6.3 Infrastructure outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 18: Infrastructure outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)
Exhibit 19: Infrastructure outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of Covid-19 Impact
Exhibit 20: Infrastructure outsourcing - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
6.4 Application outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 21: Application outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)
Exhibit 22: Application outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of Covid-19 Impact
Exhibit 23: Application outsourcing - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by Service
Exhibit 24: Market opportunity by Service
7. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 25: Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
The regions covered in the report are:
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Exhibit 26: Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)
8.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 27: Geographic comparison
8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 28: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)
Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of Covid-19 Impact
Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)
Exhibit 32: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of Covid-19 Impact
Exhibit 33: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 34: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)
Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of Covid-19 Impact
Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)
Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of Covid-19 Impact
Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)
Exhibit 41: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of Covid-19 Impact
Exhibit 42: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
8.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 43: Key leading countries
8.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Volume driver - External factors
9.1.1 Need to optimize business processes
9.1.2 Need to adhere to regulatory guidelines and ensure compliance
9.1.3 Rising popularity of SOA
9.1.4 Shift from the CAPEX model to the OPEX model
9.2 Market challenges
9.2.1 Data privacy and security risks in cloud-based services
9.2.2 Shortage of skilled IT professionals
9.2.3 Lack of quality standards in SLAs
Exhibit 45: Impact of drivers and challenges
9.3 Market trends
9.3.1 Rise in the integration of application outsourcing
9.3.2 Growing digital transformation in organizations
9.3.3 Increasing adoption of software-defined infrastructure
10. Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 46: Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 47: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 48: Industry risks
11. Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 49: Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 50: Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Accenture Plc
Exhibit 51: Accenture Plc - Overview
Exhibit 52: Accenture Plc - Business segments
Exhibit 53: Accenture Plc - Key news
Exhibit 54: Accenture Plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 55: Accenture Plc - Segment focus
11.4 Capgemini Service SAS
Exhibit 56: Capgemini Service SAS - Overview
Exhibit 57: Capgemini Service SAS - Business segments
Exhibit 58: Capgemini Service SAS - Key news
Exhibit 59: Capgemini Service SAS - Key offerings
Exhibit 60: Capgemini Service SAS - Segment focus
11.5 Fujitsu Ltd.
Exhibit 61: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 62: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 63: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key news
Exhibit 64: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 65: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus
11.6 HCL Technologies Ltd.
Exhibit 66: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 67: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 68: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Key news
Exhibit 69: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 70: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Segment focus
11.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
Exhibit 71: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview
Exhibit 72: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments
Exhibit 73: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news
Exhibit 74: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 75: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus
11.8 International Business Machines Corp.
Exhibit 76: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 77: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 78: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news
Exhibit 79: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 80: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
11.9 Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
Exhibit 81: Larsen & Toubro Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 82: Larsen & Toubro Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 83: Larsen & Toubro Ltd. - Key news
Exhibit 84: Larsen & Toubro Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 85: Larsen & Toubro Ltd. - Segment focus
11.10 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Exhibit 86: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 87: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 88: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key news
Exhibit 89: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 90: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Segment focus
11.11 Tech Mahindra Ltd.
Exhibit 91: Tech Mahindra Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 92: Tech Mahindra Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 93: Tech Mahindra Ltd. - Key news
Exhibit 94: Tech Mahindra Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 95: Tech Mahindra Ltd. - Segment focus
11.12 Wipro Ltd.
Exhibit 96: Wipro Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 97: Wipro Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 98: Wipro Ltd. - Key news
Exhibit 99: Wipro Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 100: Wipro Ltd. - Segment focus
12. Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.1.1 Market definition
12.1.2 Objectives
12.1.3 Notes and caveats
12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 101: Currency conversion rates for US$
12.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 102: Research Methodology
Exhibit 103: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 104: Information sources
12.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 105: List of abbreviations
