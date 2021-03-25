HERNDON, Va., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IT Partners, Inc today announced that it has achieved Silver-level partner status in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program as a highly valued partner for delivering SAP cloud and Hana services.
SAP recognizes its silver partners as experts in supporting and delivering SAP solutions. Silver partners excel in providing solution-specific services to customers through implementation and continuous improvement of information technology infrastructures with software, services, tools, and operational support. The partnership provides IT Partners with access to the newest SAP cloud solutions, allowing IT Partners and its customers to be in the forefront of SAP advances in this area.
"We are very proud and honored to become an SAP Silver Partner," said Anthony Cecchini, IT Partner's President and CTO. "At IT Partners, we continually strive to bring best-in-class SAP development and integration services to market, including helping customers migrate current SAP ECC environments to the cloud. Our aim is to help them achieve a better future-state technology infrastructure, data architecture, and process to drive business results."
IT Partners has made significant investments over the last few years to help differentiate the company within the information technology and solutions marketplace. The Silver Level partnership status is a key component of the IT Partners strategic plan. With this accomplishment along with the recent ISO certification for quality management, and our initial CMMC compliance showing that our systems and processes protect controlled unclassified information in an effective way, sets IT Partners apart from others within our market category. All of these accomplishments signify our commitment to the public sector market and our ability to deliver complex solutions on behalf of our customers.
As cloud-based post-modern enterprise solutions are developed and implemented, IT Partners will bring the insight of the SAP portfolio to our customers. "We will embrace this opportunity to gain additional certifications and to interact with the architects within SAP that have been instrumental in engineering the S4 Hana business platform," said Christine Cecchini, IT Partners' CEO.
About IT Partners
Privately held and founded in 1993, IT Partners Inc. has been providing trusted, cost-effective IT Services to meet their customer's goals and innovation needs in the Commercial and Federal Marketplace. Women-Owned (WBENC) and Small Business Certified, ITP's services span strategic, enterprise, application, and technology solutions, including customized and commercial Off-The-Shelf applications.
Christine Cecchini, IT Partners Inc., (877) 288-6044, cjcecchini@itpfed.com
