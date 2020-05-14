PORTLAND, Ore., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Revolution, the industry leader for advancing DevOps, today announced The Idealcast — a new podcast series to share insights and solutions for how organizations can thrive during the age of digital disruption. Each 90-minute episode features renowned technology experts and business leaders as they discuss the important ideas that are changing how organizations compete and win in an evolving business world.
To start listening to The Idealcast, visit (http://itrevolution.com/idealcast/).
"I am on a quest to understand the relationship between leadership, how organizations work, and how they can either create amazing outcomes for the customers they serve… or fail those customers entirely," said Gene Kim, founder of IT Revolution, Wall Street Journal bestselling author of The Unicorn Project, and co-author of The Phoenix Project, The DevOps Handbook and Accelerate. "On The Idealcast, I interview people that I admire and have learned the most from, on topics I'm most passionate about. Listeners can learn with me as I ask some of the best experts in our community things I've wondered about for years."
The first guests hosted by Gene Kim on The Idealcast are:
- Dr. Mik Kersten (CEO, Tasktop, author of "Project to Product") and Peter Moore (CEO advisor, and also the brother of Dr. Geoffrey Moore)
- Elisabeth Hendrickson (former VP of Engineering, Pivotal, author of "Explore It!")
- Dr. Steve Spear (adjunct faculty, MIT, author of "The High Velocity Edge")
- Mike Nygard (VP Enterprise Architecture and Platform Development, Sabre, author of "Release It!")
The first Idealcast episode with Dr. Mik Kersten and Peter Moore is now available. IT Revolution is releasing one episode per month, and each episode is often followed by a single-topic lecture that the guest has presented at DevOps Enterprise Summit and is based on the topic covered in the interview.
To learn more about Gene Kim and IT Revolution, visit (https://itrevolution.com/).
About IT Revolution
IT Revolution helps technology leaders achieve their goals through publishing, events, and research. Our goal is to elevate the state of technology work, quantify the economic and human costs associated with suboptimal IT performance, and to improve the lives of technology professionals.
Contact:
Jeremy Douglas
Catapult PR-IR
303-581-7760, ext. 16
jdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com