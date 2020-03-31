LONDON, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A lot of people have been rattled into searching for alternative social media platforms as they become ever more uncomfortable with the way capitalist entities leverage control over the largest social networks in human history. Most do not like the way these companies buy and sell our data, our identities, and even our behaviour!
They employ the smartest people on the planet to influence our decisions every day. But really, there's no great excuse for using these platforms except for the fact that everyone else is using them.
So, what about non-profit alternatives?
Enter Societal.co a community network where users can post public or private 500-character messages similar to Twitter.
The site was set up by Dean Jones former Central St Martins College of Art & Design postgraduate who said, "societal is part of a federated network. That means there is no one single entity that is in complete control. The basic idea is you join one instance and you can subscribe to people on your instance and to people in other instances. This develops into a large network of different communities all linked together into a huge distributed network of social connections which gives you a lot of freedom over your data."
Jones hopes his digital platform will help create connections, not conflict.
Jones further said, "I stated societal with the simple hope of connecting people from around the world and allowing people to share their thoughts with a big audience and societal.store to create wearable art that tells a story, inspires us, and reminds us that we are all connected."
The Core Principles of the Societal movement are:
- Respect.
- Justice/Fairness.
- Honesty.
- Service/Giving Back/Contribution.
- Responsibility.
- Family.
- Community.
Jones is trying to shift the paradigm. In a web full of pseudo thought-leaders, Societal promises to be place that people from all walks of life can rely on and cater to those looking for fresh, new, authentic voices and believe wholeheartedly in community.
Societal offers free accounts and doesn't serve ads.
Ready to migrate to Societal? Click here to join one of the newest social networks on the planet!
Dean Jones
Website: Https://societal.co
Store: Https://societal.store
Email: staff@societal.co
Blog: Https://blog.societal.co
Contact:
Dean Jones
03301135980
236873@email4pr.com