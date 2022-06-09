NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IT Services Market in Latin America in Latin America - Competitive Analysis, Drivers, Trends, Challenges & Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The IT services market in Latin America value is set to grow by USD 33.68 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6.61% from 2020 to 2025. The IT services market in Latin America is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing in R&D to advance their offerings and increase their consumer base to compete in the market.
- Accenture Plc - The company provides IT services such as ERP high velocity and core, cloud, digital technology integration, architecture and security, program, project, and service integration management.
- Alphabet Inc. - The company caters to IT services and products which include online advertising technologies, a search engine, cloud computing, software, online maps, hardware, and many more.
- Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers IT services such as the AWS platform, cloud products, Machine learning, Advertising and marketing, Financial services, Media and entertainment, Analytics and data lakes, and many more.
- Atos SE - The company offers IT services to various industries such as financial services and insurances, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, public sector and defense, and many more.
- Capgemini SE - The company offers IT services such as Digital services, Business services, Intelligent industry, Perform AI, Technology operations, Transformation and innovation, and more.
- To know about all major vendors with their key offerings - Download a sample now!
Market Dynamics
- Drivers: The key factors driving growth in the IT services market in Latin America are the rising focus on core competencies and improved efficiency. Companies outsource IT-related requirements such as application and infrastructure management to IT outsourcing service providers. This is supporting companies to achieve their vision and mission by putting their resources and people skills into their core business. It also helps improve their operational efficiency, as firms do not need to invest in resources or be concerned about managing limited available resources. IT outsourcing service providers have delivery teams and operational structures that allow them to minimize costs. Hence, firms can focus on their competencies and leave the complex IT tasks to outsource service providers. Companies prefer to outsource their IT support services, wherein IT outsourcing service providers are equipped with innovative technology and domain experts.
- Challenges: The lack of quality standards in service-level agreements (SLAs) will be a major challenge for the IT services market in Latin America during the forecast period. An SLA establishes a contract between the service provider (either internal or external) and the end-user. It covers all possible expected levels of services from the service provider. SLAs are output-based and specifically define the benefits and support received by the customer during the agreement. However, SLAs do not cover the services delivered. End-users are also uninformed about full services to be included in SLAs to protect their business. They also lack experience in terms of negotiating SLAs before opting for cloud services, and most of the time, realize it later. Therefore, service providers need to be clear and transparent regarding their SLAs to increase the adoption of IT services.
- To know more about the drivers & challenges - Download a sample now!
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the IT Services Market In Latin America report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our IT Services Market In Latin America Forecast Report - Buy Now!
Segmentation Analysis
- By Type, the market is classified into project-oriented service, enterprise cloud computing service, IT outsourcing service, and IT support and training service
- By Deployment, the market is classified as hosted service and managed service.
Revenue Generating Segment
- The IT services market share growth in Latin America by the project-oriented services segment will be significant for revenue generation.
- To know about the contribution of each segment - Download a sample now!
Related Reports:
- The airport IT spending market share is expected to increase by USD 1.48 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.89%. Download a sample now!
- The retail banking IT spending market share is expected to increase by USD 15.69 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.15%. Download a sample now!
IT Services Market In Latin America Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.61%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 33.68 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.75
Performing market contribution
Latin America at 100%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., and SONDA S.A.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Project-oriented service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Enterprise cloud computing service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- IT outsourcing service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- IT support and training service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- Hosted service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Managed service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accenture Plc
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Atos SE
- Capgemini SE
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- HCL Technologies Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- SONDA S.A.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/it-services-market-size-in-latin-america-to-increase-by-usd-33-68-billion-by-2025-evolving-opportunities-with-accenture-plc--amazoncom-inc-technavio-301564041.html
SOURCE Technavio