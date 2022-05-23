iT1's CMO Shelliy Cymbalski made CRN's 2022 Power 70 Solution Providers list, an elite subset of honorees chosen from the annual CRN Women of the Channel list.
TEMPE, Ariz., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iT1 Source, a global technology solution provider, is proud to announce that CRN of the Channel Company, named our CMO Shelliy Cymbalski to its 2022 Power 70 Solution Providers list, an elite subset of honorees chosen from the annual CRN Women of the Channel list. Selected by CRN's editorial team, Cymbalski and the other honorees are women who support their solution provider businesses and customers with exceptional leadership through solid business acumen, innovation, and strategic thinking. CRN celebrates these women of the channel industry who deserve recognition for their constant dedication to channel excellence.
"With over 25 years in the channel, Shelliy's focus on developing partner relationships and execution of strategic programs to drive aligned goals has been essential to iT1's growth in the channel," said iT1 co-founder Bryan Clifton. "She has an in-depth understanding of iT1's long and short term goals to drive go to market results."
Cymbalski joined iT1 in 2018 and was named Chief Marketing Officer in 2021.
ABOUT iT1 SOURCE:Founded in 2003, iT1 Source is a global technology solution provider with core capabilities including Cloud, cybersecurity, collaboration, and infrastructure along with managed services and corporate procurement. iT1 works closely with industry leading manufacturers including Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP Inc., Cisco, Dell Technologies/EMC, Lenovo, VMware, Citrix, Microsoft, AWS and many others. The company serves over 3,000 active accounts in virtually every industry including healthcare, finance, retail and manufacturing, as well as public safety, federal, state, local and education (SLED) agencies. https://it1.com/
