World's leading racing product manufacturer partners with Centric Software®
CAMPBELL, Calif., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alpinestars, the world-leading manufacturer of technical racing gear and protection, has selected Centric Software's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
In 1963, Italian leather craftsman, Sante Mazzarolo, created the first Alpinestars product. For nearly 60 years, Alpinestars has operated at the intersection of quality, prestige and technical innovation. Today, they are the world-leading manufacturer of professional racing products, motorcycling airbag protection, high-performance apparel and technical footwear. Their involvement in events like Formula 1, NASCAR and AMA Supercross has led to the creation of the most advanced technical equipment for the world's top racing athletes.
Alpinestars sells their cutting-edge equipment globally through a network of flagship stores, distributors, dealers and e-commerce site. They employ approximately 600 staff worldwide with headquarters in Los Angeles, Northern Italy, Tokyo and Bangkok.
Alpinestars run a complex machine. Yet, their mantra of "one goal, one vision" and laser focus on protecting their athletes and customers is the fuel for their rapid growth.
"Our company continues to grow quickly" says Andrea Piras, General Manager at Alpinestars. "We have always been aligned with new technologies and are constantly looking at the best digital solutions to manage our innovation, development and products".
Pushing the boundaries of technical excellence and high performance are embedded in their brand DNA.
Alpinestars used a rigorous vetting process of a new PLM solution and Centric Software's quality, sustainability and supplier PLM solution made it their choice. "Centric PLM covers our business requirements and integrates with our design software," says Renato Bordin, IT Manager at Alpinestars.
"Our products include a mixture of technologies; we operate like the automotive and aviation industries, not as a normal apparel or fashion company" says Piras. "What is important for us is that with Centric PLM we will streamline communication, cross check data in real-time to expedite processes and development time."
"We are thrilled that Alpinestars has chosen Centric PLM as part of their digital development" says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "We look forward to working with a leader focused on innovation with an important mission to save the lives of their athletes and customers."
Learn more about Centric PLM
Alpinestars (http://www.alpinestars.com)
One Goal. One Vision.
From the Northern Italy town of Asolo and with the perennial Alpine star flower as its namesake, a leather craftsman, Sante Mazzarolo began producing the first products bearing the Alpinestars moniker in 1963.
Shortly after establishing the company, Sante began working on a new, revolutionary boot for the sport of motocross, which was starting to grow in popularity and needed more protection than what was available at the time.
Sante's boot immediately became the industry leader and a benchmark for racing performance, adopted by the World Champion Roger de Coster and the majority of the top racers at the time.
By the mid-1990s the first technical apparel line was designed and launched, and in 1999 Alpinestars began development of high performance road racing protective suits. Through innovation, Alpinestars racing suits became the choice of champions in a short time, with a series of World Championships that continued to its current prominent position in MotoGP.
Success has by no means been confined to two wheels. Alpinestars began developing innovative auto racing suits at the beginning of the 2000s, with world championships in World Rally, Nascar and Formula 1 starting in 2003.
In 2001 Alpinestars started the development of its airbag technology, which has been the leader in motorcycle racing for over a decade now.
Current development includes head protection, with the S-M10 motocross helmet introduced in 2018 and MotoGP head protection being introduced now.
The company employs about 600 staff worldwide with headquarters in Los Angeles, California, Northern Italy, Tokyo and Southeast Asia headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand.
Media Contact
Aurore Evee, Centric Software, +16479155377, aurore.evee@centricsoftware.com
SOURCE Centric Software