CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Italy data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3.80% during the period 2020−2026. Italy data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 74 existing and 4 upcoming facilities spread across 28 Cities, including Milan and other cities.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- Italy is an emerging data center market in Western Europe and has become a hotbed of activity for cloud service providers such Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft, as well as local and global colocation providers.
- Increase in cloud adoption, increasing procurement of renewable energy, and implementation of 5G and advanced technologies such as IoT and big data will be major drivers for data center development in Italy in coming years.
- With around 34 existing third party data centers, Milan is the major data center hub in Italy, with its data centers contributing to over 70% of the existing power capacity in the country. Rome, Bologna, Arezzo, and Brunello also received data center investments in 2020.
- Equinix, Aruba, Colt Data Centre Services, DATA4, Telecom Italia, Seeweb, SUPERNAP Italia, Irideos, Retelit, Fastweb, and BT Italia are among the major colocation operators in Italy.
- The government has been taking various initiatives to create free trade zones and special economic zones across the country, which will benefit industries and enterprises in terms of tax reduction and reduction of admission and submission charges. SEZs have been established in Genoa, Sicily, Campania, Calabria, Puglia, and other such regions.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026
- Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Italy
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 74
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 4
- Coverage: 28 Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Italy
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard
- Key Market Participants – List of 11 IT infrastructure providers, 10 construction service providers, 20 support infrastructure providers, and 6 data center investors
Italy Data Center Market – Segmentation
- In terms of storage, enterprises have shown high interest in the procurement of all-flash storage infrastructure. In 2016, Pure Storage and Arrow signed an agreement to adopt the Pure Storage all-flash storage array within Italy.
- Majority of the data centers in Italy are equipped with N+1 redundancy of UPS systems which can increase of up to 2N redundancy as per client requirements. Equinix's ML5 phase-1 data center facility is equipped with N+1 redundant UPS and N+1 redundant standby power.
- Italy is a favorable location for both water and air-based cooling systems as majority of the country is surrounded by waterbed. The data centers built in Italy are adopting free cooling to cool the facilities. For instance, Aruba data centers are equipped with free cooling.
Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer, Switches & Switchgears
- Rack PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by General Construction
- Building Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Building Design
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Market Segmentation by Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Market Segmentation by Geography
- Milan
- Other Cities
Italy Data Center Market – Dynamics
Italy generates over 40% of its energy using renewable energy sources, that is expected to reach 70% by 2030. It is Europe's third-largest producer of renewable energy. Hydroelectric power is the leading source of renewable energy. Several data center providers are using renewable energy to power data centers, leading to operations of sustainable data center development. Aruba expanded its Milan data center facilities (DC-B & DC-C), which will be powered by solar panels installed on the sidewalls & roof and hydropower. The company is investing in the development of hyper cloud data center (IT4) in Rome, powered 100% by renewable energy sources. In 2021, Italian renewable energy firm ERG signed a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Telecom Italia in Italy to supply 3.4 TWh of green energy.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- 5G Deployment & IoT Leading Edge Data Center Deployment
- Impact of COVID-19 on Data Centers in Italy
- Rise in Submarine Cable Deployments
- Cloud Adoption is Driving Data Center Demand
Italy Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers
- Existing Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)
- Milan
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity
Key Market Participants
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Atos
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Nutanix
- Oracle
- Pure Storage
Construction Constructors & Sub-Contractors
- AECOM
- Ariatta
- DBA PRO
- Eiffage
- EDITEL
- Future-tech
- ISG
- In-Site
- NORMA Engineering
- Starching
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Alfa Laval
- Caterpillar
- Climaveneta Climate Technologies
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Emicon
- HiRef
- Honeywell International
- Legrand
- Munters
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Pramac
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- Socomec
- STULZ
- Trane Technologies
- Vertiv
Investors
- Amazon Web Service (AWS)
- Aruba
- Equinix
- Microsoft
- Telecom Italia
- Vantage Data Centers
