WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With Inventory Intelligence emerging as a must-have capability for omnichannel food retailers, Itasca Retail, once again, has taken top honors on the RIS Leaderboard 2022, with recognition in numerous categories.
The supermarket-centric software solution provider landed seven number-one rankings in this year's study, including three of the most coveted overall rankings: Return on Investment, Total Cost of Operation, and Software Reliability.
Where responses were from Tier One & Mid-Size Retailers, Itasca was ranked first or second in the following categories:
- Return on Investment (1)
- Total Cost of Operations (1)
- Software Reliability (1)
- Overall Performance (2)
- Quality of Service (2)
- Recommendation (2)
"Itasca follows-up its unprecedented entry on our list with another outstanding performance!" said Tim Denman, RIS News Editor-in-Chief. "It's a testament to the functionality and support they provide their customers to be thought of this highly. In this time of change, Itasca makes it possible to react quickly and appropriately."
The customer recognition is a signal, he added, that, "Inventory Intelligence is fast-emerging as a necessity capability in the grocery world."
Itasca Inventory Intelligence enables retailers to automate historically manual processes around ordering, inventory forecasting and DSD receiving, with increased speed and accuracy, to ensure they continue to provide exceptional shopping experiences and significantly reduce waste and labor. The system combines sophisticated algorithms and machine learning along with deep understanding of the North American grocery replenishment process to generate impressive gains in sales and productivity, while concurrently reducing inventory, shrink, product-handling and vendor credits.
Overall, Itasca earned recognition (top 7 or better) in several categories again in this year's report. Those areas included Customer Satisfaction for Mid-Size Vendors; Targeted Solution Vendor Leaders; Customer Satisfaction for Targeted Solution Vendors; Grocery Vendor Leaders; Top Vendors In Customer Satisfaction; Leaders in Ease of Installation & Integration; Leaders in Ease of Administration; Leaders in Quality of Support; Leaders in Technology Innovation by Tier One & Mid-Size Retailers; Leaders in Ease of Installation and Integration by Tier One & Mid-Size Retailers; Leaders in Ease of Administration & Maintenance by Tier One & Mid-Size Retailers; Leaders in Quality of Support by Tier One & Mid-Size Retailers.
Get a copy of the report here: https://www.itasca-retail.com/2021/11/retailers-endorse-inventory-intelligence
Itasca's Profile Keeps Rising
Itasca's visibility has been growing significantly over the past 24 months, with a rapid expansion of its client base and its recognition in this year's Inc. 5000. Magic™, its solution for Computer Generated Ordering, Store-Level Perpetual Inventory and Total DSD Management, is yielding results for retailers whose total store count adds up to over 3,000 stores in chain supermarkets across North America, with more on the way.
"This level of recognition by our valued customers on the RIS Leaderboard is an amazing confirmation of what we strive for every day at Itasca Retail," said Jeffrey Kennedy, Itasca President. "We are committed to delivering unmatched value for our retailers by providing the world's first Inventory Intelligence solution on the market."
He added, "I am once again proud of our team's commitment to quality and service and gratified by how our customers continue to collaborate to drive success, fine-tune our solutions and add innovative features."
About Itasca Retail:
Itasca Retail is a leading provider of inventory intelligence technology that enables grocers to better compete in the modern retail economy. More than 85,000 workers, at more than 3,000 stores, use the the world's first open inventory intelligence platform to manage great industry and economic changes including consumer shopping habits, labor shortages, and shifting supply-chain trends. Once the domain of industry giants, openly available inventory intelligence levels the playing field for grocers of all sizes. Itasca's customers include Wegmans, PriceChopper/Market32, Tops Markets, The Fresh Market, Raley's, Weis Markets, Lunds & Byerlys, Cardenas Markets, and Brookshire Brothers. For more information, visit us at https://www.itasca-retail.com
About the RIS LeaderBoard:
A widely anticipated annual feature in RIS News, The 22nd Annual RIS Software LeaderBoard is one of the most powerful and distinctive studies in retail technology. What makes the LeaderBoard unique is its consistent methodology, allowing for meaningful year-over-year, apples-to-apples comparisons. Retailers can count on the LeaderBoard to track vendor success across numerous critical categories based on feedback from their peers in the field. By relying on an iron-clad methodology and an objective third-party research partner, RIS News has been able to track retailer satisfaction with the top vendors in the industry for two decades. It continues to be a pivotal source that retailers can rely on to help guide important software decisions. RIS News is a publication of EnsembleIQ: https://risnews.com/
Media Contact
Jason Wirl, Itasca Retail, +1 208.863.2603, jwirl@itasca-retail.com
James Tenser, VSN Strategies, jtenser@vsnstrategies.com
SOURCE Itasca Retail