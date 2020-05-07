ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Information Technology Consulting Company, Inc. (ITC2), an industry leader in Digital Optimization™ and Digital Risk Management™ Practices, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Fisher as the company's next President. Mr. Fisher brings over 25 years of experience in Information Technology Services and Executive Leadership, which will help ITC2 expand our client-first attitude and strategic service delivery process while driving innovation.
Mr. Fisher joins ITC2 from the Hertz Corporation, where he served in the role of SVP and Chief Digitization Officer. There, he was responsible for Information Technology and In-Car Technology. Under his transformative leadership, his team focused on improving processes, building capacity, and technology advancement. Throughout his career, Mr. Fisher has served in various C-Level roles, including SVP and Chief Technology Officer of Stream Global Services and SVP and Head of Technology at Ceridian Corporation.
"My roots are in Information Technology, Digital Transformation, and Service Delivery, and ITC2 is well-positioned to become a leader in 'Connecting Clients to the World' through new and innovative digital technologies. Joining ITC2 provides a tremendous opportunity to contribute to building the sustainability and growth of their Digital Optimization™ and Risk Management™ Practices," says Michael Fisher, President.
"Mike's background in Information Technology and Digital Transformation coupled with his outstanding interpersonal and communications skills will ensure that ITC2 enjoys continued success in its role as a leading Digital Optimization™ and Risk Practices Organization servicing the Telecom and Data Center industries," says Les Peterson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner.
"Mike's experience will position ITC2 to improve its ability to service its clients now and in the future as emerging technologies change the way clients reach the world through digital technologies. We are delighted to have Mike join ITC2 as its next President."
About ITC2
Founded in 2006, ITC2 began supplying network engineers to Cisco Systems Advance Service teams worldwide. In 2013, ITC2 introduced new portfolio offerings focused on adding services impacting the network, including Telecom Expense Management, Network Managed Services Consulting, and Software Platforms.
ITC2 is a Gartner recognized Minority Business Enterprise Supplier with a 94% customer satisfaction rating from Dunn & Bradstreet, a requirement to do business with Federal, State, County and City Governments.
For more information, call (404) 507-2105, visit ITC2.net, follow us on Facebook (@DigitalOptimizationSolutions), LinkedIn (@ITC2), and Twitter (@ITCTwo).
Media Contact:
Julia Webb | jwebb@itc2.net | (770) 262-4898