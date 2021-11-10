SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today ITEHIL launched direct sales for the IT500 500W portable power station to customers in the USA. The lightweight and cost-effective solar generator stores power in a LiFePO4 battery and has eight ports (including Type-C) to power everything from mobile devices to bbqs to mini fridges while camping (or as a backup at home). It is available for purchase on Amazon and the ITEHIL website at $499 USD.
"Whether you live in a storm-prone area, enjoy off-grid living, or simply like to camp, there are many good reasons to have supplementary power on hand," said Itehil Founder and CEO Yong Jian. "The trick is that portable power packs, which are good in a pinch, have limited capacity. Meanwhile, gas-powered generators get the job done, but they're noisy, smelly, and polluting. That's why, in the development and design of IT500 500W, we felt it was important to create a highly efficient solar-powered generator that would provide quiet, odorless, and environmentally friendly energy that packs a punch."
Many solar generators on the market use an 18650 lithium-ion battery, which poses a risk of spontaneous combustion when exposed to high temperature environments or external force extrusion. IT500 500W stores power in the safest lithium iron phosphate battery on the market, the LiFePo4 battery. LiFePo4 is highly temperature resistant, non-combustible and non-explosive. It has a large 500W capacity and a lifespan of 10 years (or up to 3,000 uses) and operates at a car battery power level.
To power a wide variety of devices and appliances with peak power up to 750W, users simply plug IT500 500W into one of ITEHIL's high-efficiency solar panels (sold separately) and place it in direct sunlight. Solar energy is then collected by the solar panel and stored in the LiFePO4 battery until it's ready to be released. In sunny conditions, IT500 500W can be charged from 0-100% in 7 hours with one solar panel, 3.5 hours with two solar panels, and 1.75 hours with four solar panels.
IT500 500W is made of durable aluminum alloy and plastic, has an intuitive display, and a 3W LED light including SOS functionality. It is portable, lightweight, and has a hidden handle for easy carrying. Customers purchasing IT500 500W will receive a two-year material warranty and are covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee.
ITEHIL is a team of designers and outdoor adventurers from Silicon Valley. They are on a mission to design the world's best products for campers, hikers, roadtrippers and vanlife. Their Silicon Valley headquarters is more than a corporate office, it's a brainstorming lab where design ideas come to life.
