ATLANTA, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Itential©, the leader in network and cloud automation software, today announced that Peter Sprygada has joined its executive leadership team as Vice President of Product Management and will lead product strategy and management of the Itential portfolio of network automation products.
Sprygada joins Itential after serving as the Chief Technology Officer at Pureport where he was responsible for Pureport's multi-cloud network as a service interconnect platform. Prior to Pureport, Sprygada was a Distinguished Engineer for Red Hat, where he played the role of Chief Architect for the Ansible Automation Platform. Sprygada also held senior technical and leadership positions at Arista and Cisco, as well as several networking startups.
"Peter joins the Itential team at a crucial time of innovation and growth," states Ian Bresnahan, Co-Founder and CEO, Itential. "The company recently entered into key partnerships, announced significant product updates and continued international expansion, to effectively meet the ongoing demand for network automation across the globe. We are eager to witness the impact Peter will have on these ongoing developments, as he plays an integral role in leading our SaaS portfolio as we expand within the enterprise."
"Joining Itential offers a unique opportunity to help guide a strategic and inventive team committed to reaching new levels of success by providing powerful network automation software to all organizations," said Sprygada. "I am honored to be a part of the team that has made significant strides within the network automation industry and is proving to be a prominent leader in the space."
Following a $20 million Series B funding round from Elsewhere partners in April 2021, the company announced the Itential Automation Platform is now available as a SaaS offering, with additional benefits including easy extensibility and consumption for enterprise organizations, a decreased total cost of ownership (TCO), reduction in operational burden, and accelerated time to value. The low-code interface enables network teams to simplify and accelerate network operations, configuration management, and compliance automation.
About Itential
Itential is committed to building world-class products that accelerate the move toward software-driven networks and next-generation, agile network operations. We provide powerful network automation software to organizations worldwide, from Fortune 500 companies, Communications Service Providers, to Enterprises of all sizes. The cloud-native Itential Automation Platform is an enterprise-grade Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering that supports our customers in their network automation journey by seamlessly connecting to any IT system, cloud, or network technology, enabling freedom and flexibility to choose the right tools and best solutions for their needs. It helps ensure network compliance, reduces manual operations, and simplifies network management associated with automating physical and cloud network infrastructure.
