ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Itential©, the leader in network and cloud automation software, today announced that the company has successfully completed its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit for its cloud native Itential Automation Platform. This audit attestation validates that Itential maintains effective controls over security, confidentiality, availability, and processing integrity. SOC 2 compliance is based on the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Services Criteria (TSC). SOC 2 audit reports are rigorous - service organizations can select one or more TSC to include within a SOC 2 report, with security being required to be included as one of the TSC.
The audit was conducted by a licensed CPA firm who provides a full range of SOC Audit Report Services. SOC audits provide organizations with valuable information that users need to assess the risks associated with their operational access to systems and data. The information included in a SOC report is utilized to both establish trust and provide transparency to users of the report, clients, and auditors.
The attestation comes just six months after Itential received its SOC 2 Type 1 attestation in March 2021. Then, Itential was one of the first cloud native network automation solutions to obtain its SOC 2 Type 1 audit, and now with its SOC 2 Type 2 attestation, Itential further widens the gap between itself and other network automation solutions.
"Confidentiality and security are top priorities for Itential and our network automation platform," said Itential CTO, Chris Wade. "We are pleased to have obtained our SOC 2 Type 2 audit report less than a year after getting our SOC 2 Type 1. Itential's compliance with the SOC 2 standards gives our customers the confidence they need to manage their infrastructure in the cloud as we maintain rigorous controls internally to secure both the platform and their data."
Itential is committed to creating the most reliable and secure solution possible for its clients, and with this announcement, the company maintains its adherence to one of the most stringent, industry-accepted auditing standards for service companies with this announcement. The official audit report provides a thorough review of the Itential network automation software as a service system, including suitability of design and operating effectiveness of controls through achievement of the Trust Services Criteria: security, availability, confidentiality, and processing integrity.
About Itential
Itential is committed to building world-class products that accelerate the move toward software-driven networks and next-generation, agile network operations. We provide powerful network automation software to organizations worldwide, from Fortune 500 companies, Communications Service Providers, to Enterprises of all sizes. The cloud-native Itential Automation Platform is an enterprise-grade Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering that supports our customers in their network automation journey by seamlessly connecting to any IT system, cloud, or network technology, enabling freedom and flexibility to choose the right tools and best solutions for their needs. It helps ensure network compliance, reduces manual operations, and simplifies network management associated with automating physical and cloud network infrastructure.
