ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Itential, the leader in network and cloud automation, today announced the latest release of its low-code automation platform at Networking Field Day 24. This release includes new configuration management capabilities for simplifying device configuration, compliance, and remediation across physical, virtual, and cloud-native networks. Additional updates also provide an enhanced low-code automation canvas for simplified self-service creation of end-to-end automations as well as new analytics capabilities to help NetOps teams measure and prioritize automation value.
The adoption of public cloud network infrastructure within the enterprise is increasing, which brings very different functional and operational challenges compared to traditional data center networks. The management of these hybrid, multi-cloud networks is increasing in complexity and requires networking teams to quickly adopt new skills. According to Gartner, by 2022, network teams will spend 3x more time working in public cloud infrastructure than they do today. In response, organizations need a consistent and unified approach to managing environments across physical, virtual, and cloud-native infrastructure.
As a vendor-agnostic, turnkey solution, the Itential Automation Platform (IAP) connects network and cloud technologies with IT Service Management applications and configuration tools to accomplish closed-loop network automation. With this latest release of IAP, customers can access new configuration, automation and measurement capabilities:
- Network & Cloud Configuration Manager: The most recent updates to IAP enable visibility and compliance to aid automation in all network environments including public cloud. By providing compliance on API calls via JSON data and offering an improved configuration editor, the newest capabilities of the Configuration Manager enable network teams to manage physical, virtual, and cloud-native network infrastructure.
- Automation Studio: New capabilities to the Automation Studio canvas make it easier to build automations and provide an intuitive way to start prototyping and brainstorming workflows. This will enable the collaboration across network engineers and IT teams to participate in automation initiatives. Other features include a best practice analyzer, JSON forms improvements, input / output schema for automations, allowing for looping over child jobs.
- Operations Manager: Measure automation value to your business with this entirely new feature which provides immediate feedback for an organization's automation initiatives, measuring the value of such projects. The analysis and troubleshooting involved helps to justify the time, effort, and costs associated with network automation, while visually determining where automations and additional systems can be further optimized.
Additional platform enhancements included in this latest IAP release provides codeless integrations, read-only view for applications, and a new IAP homepage design.
"Networks are expanding and increasing in complexity at an expanding rate, and organizations are leveraging a combination of on-premises and multi-cloud infrastructure in order to keep up with the rate of change," said Chris Wade, CTO, Itential. "In order to effectively manage this exploded network, networking teams must adopt API driven automation solutions across all network infrastructure, whether it be physical, virtual, or in any cloud. The latest advancements to the Itential Automation Platform further empower networking teams to extend network management and automation across on-prem and cloud infrastructure."
Itential products are in use by some of the world's largest networks, including many of the top service providers and financial services companies across the globe. The company has been named to Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies and identified as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Network Automation and Orchestration Tools.
About Itential
Itential provides powerful network automation software to companies worldwide, from Fortune 500 telecommunications and financial service companies to enterprises of all sizes. We are committed to building world-class products that accelerate the move toward software-driven networks and next generation, agile network operations. We are exclusively focused on delivering network automation solutions that help our customers realize their vision of digital transformation. Our solutions leverage the latest thinking, open standards, open architectures, partners and best practices to drive network operations and maximize the impact of automation.
