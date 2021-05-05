ATLANTA, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Itential©, the leader in network and cloud automation software, today announced at ONUG Spring 2021 the general availability of its cloud-native network automation solution, the Itential Automation Platform. Designed to help reduce the operational burden for enterprises and accelerate network automation initiatives, the Itential Automation Platform is a fully managed services offering. By extending the powerful capabilities of its platform to a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model, Itential makes it even easier for enterprise organizations to maintain network compliance, reduce manual operations, and simplify network management associated with automating physical and cloud network infrastructure.
With an increased acceptance of hybrid and remote work, enterprises are rapidly adopting cloud-managed networking (CMNs) to enable centralized configuration and management of their network infrastructure. In fact, Gartner expects over 10,000 data center customers to be using CMN by 2023, up from about 250 in 2020. Recent Futuriom end-user research also confirmed demand for software-based network offerings from the cloud. In a recent survey of 120 enterprise end users, 92.5% of respondents said that value-added SaaS and security offerings play an important role in their consideration of managed services such as software-defined networking in a wide area network (SD-WAN).
"The networking market is clearly moving toward a software-driven environment that leverages Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), which Itential understood very early in the game," said Scott Raynovich, Chief Research Officer at Futuriom Research. "Itential's launch of its SaaS-based offering to automate and integrate networking capabilities is an exciting demonstration of leadership and makes cloud networking and network automation more user-friendly for enterprises."
The Itential Automation Platform provides a low-code interface that enables network teams to simplify and accelerate network operations, configuration management, and compliance automation. Now available as a SaaS offering, additional benefits include easy extensibility and consumption for enterprise organizations, a decreased total cost of ownership (TCO), reduction in operational burden, and accelerated time to value.
Key Enterprise Features of the Itential Automation Platform:
- Automated configuration and compliance for hybrid, multi-cloud networks.
- Out of the box integrations with hundreds of IT systems such as Infoblox, ServiceNow, Jira, Splunk, etc.
- Pre-Built Automations for top enterprise use cases such as software upgrades, device onboarding, golden configuration compliance, and automated remediation.
- Low-code Automation Studio for rapid design and development of automated workflows.
"As organizations continue to shift and expand their operations in the cloud, they realize the additional support needed to ensure their networks are operating at their best," said Chris Wade, CTO, Itential. "Properly analyzing this need, the cloud-native Itential Automation Platform can now provide customers with push-button deployments of our products, not only making it much easier to get up and running with network automation but helping to make it a priority for organizational growth."
Currently exhibiting at ONUG 2021 May 5-6, 2021, Itential is addressing how enterprises can simplify automation initiatives across physical, virtual, and cloud networks, emphasizing the transformation of digital enterprises while focusing on the acceleration of cloud adoption. To learn more about Itential and to get started with a free trial of the Itential Automation Platform, visit itential.com/free-trial or register for our upcoming live webinar, "Introduction to the Itential Network Automation Platform" on Tuesday, May 25th at 1:00pm ET.
About Itential
Itential is committed to building world-class products that accelerate the move toward software-driven networks and next generation, agile network operations. We provide powerful network automation software to organizations worldwide, from Fortune 500 telecommunications and financial service companies to enterprises of all sizes. The cloud-native Itential Automation Platform is an enterprise-grade Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering that supports our customers in their network automation journey by seamlessly connecting to any IT system, cloud, or network technology, enabling the freedom and flexibility to choose the right tools and best solutions for their needs. It helps ensure network compliance, reduces manual operations, and simplifies network management associated with automating physical and cloud network infrastructure.
Media Contact
Alecia Detka, InkHouse for Itential, 4135794362, itential@inkhouse.com
SOURCE Itential