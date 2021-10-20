ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Itential, the leader in network and cloud automation software, today announced at ONUG Fall 2021 the latest release to its cloud-native network automation platform. The Itential Automation Platform is a low-code solution that seamlessly connects IT systems with network technologies for end-to-end network configuration, compliance, and automation. With its latest release, network teams can now try the cloud platform and start automating tasks in a matter of minutes with sample network devices or connect to their own network, with no setup or complex installation. Additional enhancements include the ability to invite colleagues to collaborate on automation within the Itential Automation Platform, facilitating participation across both network and cloud engineering teams.
Recent research conducted by EMA Research reveals that the most common challenges organizations face when trying to evaluate and implement network automation are the skills gaps among network and cloud teams and the difficulties associated with evaluating and implementing solutions. Itential's latest release of its SaaS platform allows organizations to evaluate the product in a full feature-rich cloud environment and provides training courses designed to ensure network teams can quickly learn and realize value from Itential.
"The challenges network engineers are currently facing are not new," said Peter Sprygada, Vice President of Product Management at Itential. "What is new are the resources now available to help address these challenges. Collaboration, tooling, and platform coordination is essential to succeed in today's dispersed work environment where the network has been ignored for years. Utilizing the new Itential Automation Platform, network engineers can now proactively — and quickly — tackle these challenges head on and immediately gain the benefit of automating their infrastructure without being required to learn software development practices."
Itential is the only automation platform built to support both network and cloud infrastructure, making it easy for enterprise organizations to maintain network compliance, reduce manual operations, and simplify network management. Network teams can now access the full cloud-native platform and get started with network automation, utilizing Itential to do the following:
- Connect to and manage any network device type or vendor across physical, virtual, and cloud infrastructure.
- Create Golden Configuration to enforce compliance standards across all network devices and services.
- Perform automated validation, remediation, and run compliance reports.
- Perform network OS updates.
- Build custom automation workflows or use Pre-Built Automations for top use cases.
- Integrate with any IT system such as ServiceNow, Jira, Slack, and more to enable self-service networking and maintain change management standards.
- Automatically respond to events for closed-loop automations.
"To remain competitive in today's remote and hybrid workforce, network automation will remain a crucial differentiator," said Enterprise Management Associates Vice President of Research Shamus McGillicuddy. "Our research found that IT organizations find proofs of concept deployments and vendor-hosted labs and sandboxes as very helpful when evaluating a network automation solution. Itential's decision to make its SaaS solution easy to try before they buy will be most welcome."
Currently exhibiting at ONUG October 20-21, Itential is addressing how enterprises can simplify automation initiatives across hybrid-infrastructure, emphasizing the transformation of digital enterprises while focusing on the acceleration of cloud adoption and ensuring compliance. Prior to this event, Itential also announced the successful completion of its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit for its cloud native Itential Automation Platform. This audit attestation validates that Itential maintains effective controls over security, confidentiality, availability, and processing integrity.
To learn more about Itential and to start using the Itential Automation Platform, visit Itential.com/get-started or register for our upcoming live webinar with Vice President of Product Management, Peter Sprygada, What's New with IAP: Latest Features & Updates to Itential Automation Platform, for a deep dive on our latest features and enhancements.
Itential is committed to building world-class products that accelerate the move toward software-driven networks and next-generation, agile network operations. We provide powerful network automation software to organizations worldwide, from Fortune 500 companies, Communications Service Providers, to Enterprises of all sizes. The cloud-native Itential Automation Platform is an enterprise-grade Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering that supports our customers in their network automation journey by seamlessly connecting to any IT system, cloud, or network technology, enabling freedom and flexibility to choose the right tools and best solutions for their needs. It helps ensure network compliance, reduces manual operations, and simplifies network management associated with automating physical and cloud network infrastructure. To learn more about Itential please visit http://www.itential.com.
