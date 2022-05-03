Company to speak on digital transformation initiatives alongside Virgin Media O2, Three UK, and TM Forum
ATLANTA, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Itential, the leader in network and cloud automation software, will be a participant at FutureNet World 2022, from May 10 - 11, 2022 in London at the Tower Hotel. Throughout the event, Itential will engage with Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to better understand how to leverage network automation and orchestration to drive their digital transformation initiatives. The company will showcase and demonstrate its latest innovations and solutions at Booth #9 as well as through the virtual platform.
In addition, Morgan Stern, Itential's Vice President of Automation Strategy, will join a panel of industry thought leaders, discussing what network operations should look like in a world of 5G and 'sliceable' networks, and what the optimum organizational model looks like for AI/Automation activities in today's modern telco.
Operational Transformation: Accelerating the Journey to Zero Touch Automation
- Speakers: Morgan Stern, Vice President of Automation Strategy, Itential; Abhilekh Bhardwaj, Head Operations Strategy, Three UK; Aaron Boasman-Patel, Vice President of AI & Customer Experience, TM Forum; and Kirsty Bright, Director of Network Innovation & Transformation, Virgin Media O2.
- Topics: Defining the roadmap for a new operations model, ensuring AI and data are at the core of the transformational model, and moving towards scalable and cloud-native network services delivery.
- When: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 12:00 p.m. GMT
As networks become more complex, CSPs' dependency on automation activities is growing, creating a need to extend and manage how automation and orchestration are developed and deployed. In some cases, automation has graduated from small scripts used by individual engineers to true end-to-end orchestration, managed through orchestration/automation continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines.
"The Itential Automation Platform was designed with the vision of the future telco network – to transform network operations and simplify automation across complex, multi-domain and multi-vendor infrastructure," said Morgan Stern, VP of Automation Strategy at Itential. "Itential's customers are on track to perform over 2 billion automation transactions through our platform in 2022, accelerating time to market dramatically, driving significant incremental business benefits for productivity and agility and opening the door for new service offerings made possible through these innovations."
FutureNet World will give strategic partners from across the globe the opportunity to discuss the priorities and challenges facing network automation and AI in today's digital world, and Itential looks forward to adding to the conversation.
Itential was recently named a Cool Vendor in Gartner's 2022 "Cool Vendors in Network Automation." Gartner cited the company's "broad and strong" automation platform as a key reason enterprises and networking operators should consider Itential.
For more information on Itential's presence and activities at FutureNet World 2022 as well as details on registration, please visit here or stop by booth # 9 during the event to learn more about the company's network automation solutions and how they're enabling innovation to occur faster.
Itential will also be showcasing a live webinar on June 7, "Using CI/CD to Accelerate Network Automation & Orchestration Initiatives." Click here to register.
About Itential
Itential is committed to building world-class products that accelerate the move toward software-driven networks and next-generation, agile network operations. We provide powerful network automation software to organizations worldwide, from Fortune 500 companies, Communications Service Providers, to Enterprises of all sizes. The cloud-native Itential Automation Platform is an enterprise-grade Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering that supports our customers in their network automation journey by seamlessly connecting to any IT system, cloud, or network technology, enabling freedom and flexibility to choose the right tools and best solutions for their needs. It helps ensure network compliance, reduces manual operations, and simplifies network management associated with automating physical and cloud network infrastructure.
To learn more about Itential, visit http://www.itential.com.
Media Contact
Andy Meltzer for Itential, Guyer Group, (617) 821-4829, itential@guyergroup.com
SOURCE Itential