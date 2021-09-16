SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Iterable, the cross-channel platform that powers unified and memorable customer experiences, announced today that Stephanie Buscemi, CMO of Confluent and former CMO of Salesforce, has joined the company's board of directors.
"Stephanie's extensive marketing experience at leading customer-centric, enterprise-focused software organizations is well-aligned to our goals of empowering marketers and enriching experiences between consumers and brands," said Andrew Boni, co-founder and CEO of Iterable. "She brings a fresh, operator mindset to the Iterable board that will help us amplify the way we provide our products and services to our rapidly growing customer base."
"Today's customers want a trusted personal relationship with brands that are connected and relevant to them," said Buscemi. "Iterable is at the forefront of this marketing transformation, guiding some of the world's most advanced marketers to orchestrate these rich customer experiences at scale, regardless of their technical skill or the size of their business, while also striking the critical balance between privacy and personalization."
Buscemi has over 25 years of leadership and marketing experience. Most recently she joined Confluent in March 2021 to help lead and scale Confluent through its next phase of growth, including its successful initial public offering (IPO) in June 2021. She joined Confluent after serving as CMO of Salesforce, where she led a global team of 1,700 marketers working at the intersection of product vision, a dynamic market, and a well-known sales organization. Before her role as CMO, Buscemi served as the EVP of product marketing at Salesforce. Buscemi joined Salesforce from SAP where she served as SVP of marketing after her roles as CMO and SVP at IHS Inc. Last year, she was recognized by Forbes as one of the 50 Most Influential CMOs and by Business Insider as one of the 25 Most Innovative CMOs in the world.
Over the last year, Iterable completed a $200 million Series E funding round valuing the company at $2 billion and grew its employee base by 57% and customer base by 44%. The company has also continued to expand its innovative product portfolio with recent launches including Brand Affinity™ and SMS Link Shortening and Click tracking. These products have received recognition from industry leaders, including the Sales and Marketing Technology Awards (The Sammys), which named Brand Affinity™ as Product of the Year. Iterable was also recently named the Best Overall Marketing Automation Platform by the MarTech Breakthrough awards.
Read more on Buscemi and why she joined Iterable's board of directors here: https://iterable.com/blog/our-new-board-member-qa-with-stephanie-buscemi/
About Iterable
Iterable is a cross-channel platform that powers unified customer experiences and empowers marketers to create, optimize, and measure relevant interactions and experiences customers love. Leading brands, like Zillow, DoorDash, Calm, and Box, choose Iterable to power world-class customer experiences throughout the entire lifecycle. Visit iterable.com for more information.
