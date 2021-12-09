SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Iterable, the leading cross-channel platform that powers unified and memorable customer experiences, announced today the launch of Activate 2022, a global series featuring both in-person and virtual events. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to hear from and network with the dreamers, builders, and makers of today's most meaningful and impactful brand experiences.
"For brands, every interaction with a customer is an opportunity to make a connection. Capitalize on this opportunity, and kick-off a lucrative, long-term relationship. Miss this moment, and risk losing a loyal customer. There's a lot at stake for today's marketers, and success at this scale shouldn't be left to chance," said Andrew Boni, CEO and co-founder of Iterable. "At Iterable, we recognize the power of customer connection. Activate 2022 will focus on moment-driven marketing, and showcase how brands can drive revenue by building high-impact experiences."
Over the course of the event series, marketers, data experts, and product leaders will share and showcase best practices, cutting edge theories, and key insights into building effective and memorable customer experiences. From the winning welcome email to a victorious winback campaign, a world-class customer journey is made from a collection of moments. Activate 2022 attendees will learn throughout the year how the most compelling moments and creative campaigns are made.
The event series will kick-off with Activate Virtual on April 6, a half day event bringing industry experts and leading brands together from across the globe to discuss the latest trends in customer experience. Next, Activate Europe on May 26 and Activate North America on September 7-9 will take the concepts of Activate Virtual and showcase their effectiveness in action...and in person.
Visit the new hub page to learn more about upcoming events, submit a speaker suggestion, and register for Activate Virtual: https://iterable.com/activate-events/.
About Iterable
Iterable is a cross-channel platform that powers unified customer experiences and empowers marketers to create, optimize, and measure relevant interactions and experiences customers love. Leading brands, like Zillow, DoorDash, Calm, and Box, choose Iterable to power world-class customer experiences throughout the entire lifecycle. Visit iterable.com for more information.
