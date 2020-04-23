MIAMI, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- itopia, a leading cloud automation and orchestration platform on Google Cloud, has engaged with TELUS International, a global customer experience innovator, to enable thousands of employees to provide back office, IT, and digital enablement support from their homes securely on any device.
In the midst of COVID-19 as workers across the globe are being required to perform their jobs remotely, itopia enables the rapid deployment of secure, virtual workstations on Google Cloud to help enterprises maintain productivity, securely and without disruption. The initial itopia deployment occurred in just 24 hours, enabling nearly 1,500 TELUS International team members with remote desktops and apps on Google Cloud.
Due to the spike in demand for work-from-home solutions and itopia's ability to quickly onboard customers, TELUS International has also officially joined the itopia Partner Program to become an authorized reseller of their automation and orchestration solution for Google Cloud.
"With our team members across the globe providing digital and customer experience support to some of the world's most well-known brands, the pandemic brought the critical need to mobilize our workforce to ensure the safety of our team while also supporting the business continuity needs of our clients," said Jim Radzicki, Chief Technology Officer, TELUS International. "Working with itopia quickly and securely enabled our team members to remain connected with customers as we rapidly scaled our work from home capabilities. We are excited to continue building upon our partnership with itopia, as we have incorporated their remote virtual desktop solution as a key component of our recently launched Work Anywhere solution."
"Many businesses are looking to equip their employees with secure access to sensitive corporate data and key business apps on the cloud during COVID-19," said Jonathan Lieberman, CEO at itopia. "itopia is here to ensure that remote workers have a fast and easy way to continue to do their jobs remotely. We're glad that TELUS International was up and running in such a short time."
"Google Cloud is helping businesses solve enormously challenging security and productivity problems related to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Anil Jain, Managing Director - Media & Entertainment, Industry Solutions at Google Cloud. "With TELUS International and other customers, it's great to see our partner itopia dedicating its solution to our mission."
As responses to the COVID-19 pandemic continue, itopia remains focused on working shoulder-to-shoulder with Google Cloud to prioritize implementations for large enterprises. With the ability to deploy remote environments on Google Cloud's global network within 24 hours, itopia has a unique speed advantage over competitive solutions. itopia and TELUS International's partnership demonstrates the importance of cloud-based workstations in a time when many employees need to ensure data security while working from home.
About itopia
Because enterprises need better ways to keep ahead of market transformations, itopia automates and orchestrates infrastructure on Google Cloud, enabling enterprises to shed IT burdens and focus on what they do best. itopia's core offerings include accelerating VDI migration to Desktop as a Service (DaaS), eliminating infrastructure overhead including Citrix or VMware, and providing a unified management console for securely delivering Windows desktops & apps to distributed workforces. Learn more at: itopia.com
About TELUS International
TELUS International focuses on the value of human connection to design, build and deliver high-tech, high-touch customer experiences powered by next-gen digital solutions. With almost 50,000 team members as well as delivery centers across North and Central America, Europe and Asia, TELUS International empowers customer experience innovation through digital enablement, spirited teamwork, agile thinking, and a caring culture that puts customers first. The company's solutions cover customer experience, digital transformation, content moderation, IT lifecycle, advisory and digital consulting, risk management, and back-office support. Fueling all stages of company growth, TELUS International partners with some of the world's most disruptive brands from fast-growing tech, financial services and fintech, games, travel and hospitality, and healthcare industries. The company serves clients in over 50 languages. Learn more at: telusinternational.com.
