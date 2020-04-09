CARY, N.C., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Professionalism Europe (ITPE) and Global Knowledge will host an online "Tech Talk" on Ethics and Artificial Intelligence, April 21, 2020.
Two leading experts in the field, Dr. Anna Jobin of the Health Ethics & Policy Lab at ETH Zurich, and Dr. Lorien Pratt, Chief Scientist and co-founder of Quantellia, will share their insights. The talk will include the ethical dimensions to artificial intelligence (AI) and why ethics are fundamental to AI research and implementation.
Dr. Anna Jobin is a researcher at ETH Zurich, with a multidisciplinary background in sociology, economics, and information management.
Her research projects are at the intersection of science, technology, and society, with a focus on interaction with algorithmic systems, the social dimensions of AI, and AI ethics. She is the author of influential papers, including "The Global Landscape of AI Ethics Guidelines" (published in Nature Machine Intelligence).
Dr. Lorien Pratt is a machine learning pioneer who has delivered applied machine learning and decision intelligence solutions since 1988. Author of "How Decision Intelligence Connects Data, Actions, and Outcomes for a Better World," Dr. Pratt is taking AI ethics to the next level—not only minimizing harm but maximizing the good from AI.
Dr. Pratt has appeared multiple times on NPR, has given two TEDx talks, and is the author of "How Decision Intelligence Connects Data, Actions, and Outcomes for a Better World" and dozens of academic papers. She blogs at www.lorienpratt.com/.
Austėja Trinkūnaitė, Secretary-General, ITPE, said, "We are excited to co-host this webinar featuring two of the world's leading experts in ethics and AI. It is a unique opportunity to explore all aspects, including the practical dimensions, that IT professionals must understand as they develop this powerful new technology."
Todd Johnstone, CEO, Global Knowledge, said, "AI is a technology that is having a growing impact on all of our lives and work and I am pleased that we are able to help IT professionals explore this fascinating subject."
The Ethics and Artificial Intelligence Tech Talk is on April 21, 2020. 11:00 AM in EST (U.S./Canada); 16:00 GMT; 17:00 CET.
IT Professionalism Europe is a network of stakeholders committed to the advancement of IT professionalism.
https://itprofessionalism.org/
Global Knowledge is the world's leading technology skills training provider. www.globalknowledge.com