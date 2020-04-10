GAINESVILLE, Fla., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ITProTV, the highest rated online skills development platform for IT professionals, announced today that new versions of its mobile apps for both iOS and Android are now available in their respective app stores.
The updates include bringing the popular dashboard view from the desktop experience to the apps. The new versions also make it easier to resume watching an episode, click to the next episode, and find new training courses.
"The app updates could not have come at a better time," ITProTV CEO Tim Broom said. "With the COVID-19 outbreak, many people without internet access via a desktop are turning to mobile apps with data plans to continue their learning goals. This often includes our student populations, and we are glad to be able to serve them during this time."
The apps are available to anyone, including free members who get access to more than 65 hours of entry-level training courses at no cost.
ABOUT ITProTV
ITProTV is an online membership platform addressing the global IT skills gap by delivering the best of the classroom experience online and on-demand to train IT professionals in every stage of their careers. ITProTV turns IT education into a conversation that connects learners to experts and each other. With new content added daily, IT pros can access 4,000+ hours of content, plus practice tests and virtual labs, and be a part of an IT community. ITProTV offers flexible and cost-effective membership options for both corporate teams and individual learners who can learn at their own pace wherever it is most convenient. Learn more at www.itpro.tv.
